One of North America's oldest practicing doctors dies before his 105th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The secret to the fountain of youth may be "parents and porridge."

That's according to Dr. Charles Morris Godfrey, one of the oldest men to practice medicine in North America. He passed away at his home in Madoc, Ontario, on July 24 — just weeks before his 105th birthday, according to CTV News Toronto in Canada.

"The main thing is to keep interested in life," Godfrey said during an interview of a Canadian documentary about aging gracefully in 2020.

"That's the secret, of course. If you stick in front of your television, you lose your interest in life," he added.

SECRET SPENDING BY SPOUSES MAY ACTUALLY STRENGTHEN THE RELATIONSHIP: STUDY

"That'll kill you next week. Certainly, the quality of stuff that's being peddled on television these days is enough to make you want to die pretty soon."

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1917, Godfrey moved to Toronto when he was young, according to a profile published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) in 1987.

And Canada became his home for the rest of his life.

His father, who was a physiotherapist, encouraged him to pursue medicine, but he was also inspired by watching movies like "Men in White," starring Clark Gable, CMAJ added.

After serving in the Canadian military for over five years during World War II and qualifying as a physiotherapist while in service, he enrolled in the University of Toronto School of Medicine.

He settled in at Wellesley Hospital because of the rheumatic disease unit for the enjoyment of "the long-term perspective and involvement in people's whole lives."

While in training, he started a family with his wife on her nurse’s salary, his veteran’s checks and working as a janitor and scrapyard worker, which also helped pay for school.

He graduated in 1953 — then went to Oxford, England, for a year to study neurology on a McLaughlin Fellowship in 1956.

In 1958, Godfrey received a fellowship in the Royal College of Physicians and became the medical director of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Toronto East General Hospital.

But he split his time working also at Sunnybrook Medical Centre and Toronto Rehabilitation Centre.

He settled in at Wellesley Hospital because of the rheumatic disease unit. He wanted to be connected to "the long-term perspective and involvement in people's whole lives," according to CMAJ.

"It's the Jane Austen rather than the Ernest Hemingway approach to medicine," he said.

At the time, Godfrey had done "extensive research" on pain, back issues, rheumatoid arthritis and the effectiveness of exercise regimens.

"We're dealing with long-term disabilities and how [to] prevent them. It isn't very glamorous, but it sure can help keep people mobile — and independent," Godfrey said.

He was also an environmental activist who became a politician.

"Doctors must show leadership within the community," he noted.

He was elected to the Ontario legislature representing Durham West as a member of the New Democratic Party of Ontario from September 18, 1975, to June 8, 1977, of the 30th Parliament, according to Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

But he left — because "politicians have too many bosses."

When he was 99, he was still keeping busy with a small medical practice.

In 1989, he was invested to the Order of Canada for his work in medicine and political activism, an honor giving to those who make extraordinary contributions to the nation.

"Deeply committed to humankind and the elimination of human suffering, and although of retirement age, he continues to be involved in an exhausting round of activity," the award said.

He traveled to over 22 international countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, with his wife, who died in 2002, to improve medical services as a volunteer physician on behalf of the relief agency known as CARE, according to the CMAJ.

"Service with underdeveloped nations is a real challenge," he noted. "You are working with your bare hands. They have so little — and are so desperate. A country's medical services can affect its whole economy. If the workforce is decimated by disease, it can't produce anything."

But when he was 99, he was still keeping busy with a small practice with patients referred to him for his expert advice on the intersection of rehabilitation with chronic illness and neurological issues, according to a YouTube video on the secrets of aging well.

"As a matter of fact, I’m amazed that I wake up every morning — that’s what it amounts to. But the secret is parents and porridge," he said at the time.

"Dr. Godfrey always cared for the whole person, which in our current high-tech world of medicine is sadly sometimes forgotten."

"Pick your parents and eat porridge every day. I haven’t overeaten, I haven’t over-drunk, so I think a middle way is the best way to manage," the physician said.

He kept working until he was 102 — but if the COVID pandemic hadn’t happened, he probably would have practiced longer, his son Mark Godfrey told CTV News.

Godfrey also admitted he was a smoker. He quit at midnight on his 40th birthday.

"Dr. Godfrey always cared for the whole person, which in our current high-tech world of medicine is sadly sometimes forgotten," Dr. Mark Bayley told Fox Digital News.

Bayley, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and medical director of UHN-Toronto Rehabilitation Institute since 2018, knew Godfrey well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Godfrey encouraged people to stick to their convictions.

"Don’t give up the fight. Although there are thousands of nasties out there, even one person standing up — may get shot or killed or what have you on the basis, but stick to your point and make sure you’re standing up for the right," he advised.