NERVOUS SYSTEM HEALTH

Scientists have developed a new way of battling Alzheimer’s.
19-year-old woman has died just over a year after she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a thrill ride accident at last year's Ohio State Fair.
A Michigan woman is crediting a series of selfies she took one morning with helping to save her life after she noticed she was suffering from symptoms of a stroke.
New children's concussion guidelines from the U.S. government recommend against routine X-rays and blood tests for diagnosis and reassure parents that most kids' symptoms clear up within one to three months.
I want to share my story with all of you reading this, along with my TV audience, because I want you to learn from a big mistake I made.
Mark and Kym Hilinski keenly remember the swirl of activity.
A Parkinson’s diagnosis was not part of the plan for 27-year-old Jimmy Choi.
A 24-year-old woman in the U.K. is warning others about the potential dangers of sucking on balloons for a high after she claims she’s been left paralyzed.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and his return to the gridiron is uncertain.