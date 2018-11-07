NYPD salutes K-9 as she loses battle with cancer

The New York Police Department gathered about 20 saluting officers and held an aviation flyover to honor an Emergency Services K-9 just before she died.

DOG ABANDONED ON BEACH FINDS FOREVER HOME WITH MASSACHUSETTS FAMILY

The New York Daily News reports the 5-year-old bloodhound named Angel was diagnosed with cancer in August. She was honored on Monday as she took a final walk into Staten Island's Rosebank Animal Hospital to be euthanized.

DOG-FRIENDLY TEXAS RESTAURANT HIRING 'PUPTERN' TO PET PUPPIES FOR $100 AN HOUR

In her time with the police force, Angel helped find missing autistic children and track down crime suspects. She received an American Kennel Club award for her service.

Her human partner, Officer Manuel Orellana, says Angel also enjoyed some typical dog mischief while off-duty.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He fondly remembers her emerging from his Long Island garden with an eggplant or cucumber in her mouth.