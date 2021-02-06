NYC's Valentine's Day sewage plant tour will be virtual this year

Even a pandemic can’t stop New York City’s annual Valentine’s Day sewage plant tour -- but this year, it’s moving online.

Every year, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection partners with Open House New York to offer a Valentine’s Day tour of the city’s largest sewage plant, the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in Brooklyn.

LOBSTER TAIL BOUQUETS ARE NOW A VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT

The tour is reportedly "wildly popular" and typically sells out quickly, according to the New York Post.

But this year, the tour will be held over Zoom for just $5, according to the Eventbrite page. The hour-long event will start at 4:30 on Sunday, Feb. 14. The DEP also offers tours in April and October.

YOU CAN NOW SEND CHICKEN SANDWICHES EMBOSSED WITH ‘CUSTOM LOVE NOTES’ FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

Aside from a virtual tour of the facility, the event will also include a conversation with DEP Director of Public Design Outreach Alicia West and an audience Q&A.

"Grab a date (or join solo) and take a peek inside the city’s largest sewage treatment plant, where wastewater—collected from storm drains and the toilets and sinks of more than one million New Yorkers—is cleaned each day in a complex system, including eight giant stainless steel digester eggs," the tour’s Eventbrite page says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If virtually touring a sewage plant isn’t your jam, you can also celebrate Valentine’s Day by naming a cockroach after your ex.

Brookfield Zoo, just outside Chicago, allows you to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches with a $15 donation to the zoo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Those who choose to do so will receive a certificate of naming and a place on the zoo’s Cockroach Naming Board, which will be unveiled on Valentine’s Day.