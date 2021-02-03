Lobster tail bouquets are now a Valentine’s Day gift

Forget flowers for Valentine’s Day. Now, you can get your significant other a lobster tail bouquet.

On Tuesday, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative announced that it has partnered with two companies to sell kits for making bouquets of Maine-harvested lobster tails.

The kits include either four or six lobster tails, depending on where you buy them. Aside from the lobster tails, the kits also include "skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap and an original Maine Lobster Valentine tag," the announcement said.

Both kits are currently selling at a discounted price as of Wednesday evening, according to their websites.

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co.’s kits, which come with four lobster tails, are selling for $82.49, down from $97.05. Meanwhile, Maine Lobster Now’s kits, which come with six lobster tails, are selling for $109.99, down from $129.99.

"Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a beautiful bouquet and a romantic dinner," the Lobster from Maine announcement said. "That’s why we’ve created the ultimate treat that brings together the best of both: the first-ever Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet!"

The lobster tail bouquet-making kits will be available to order online through Valentine’s Day.

For tips on how to cook the lobster tails, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative recommended skewering the tails and placing them in salty, boiling water for a classic lobster boil. The time the tails spend in the water depends on the quantity and weight of the tails, according to the group.

The collaborative also gives instructions on how to turn the tails into a bouquet.