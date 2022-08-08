North Dakota boy, 9, signs his home run ball for his grandpa and everyone's crying happy tears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Felix Carrier-Damon hit a double home run and a grand slam on July 30, he wanted to sign the two all-important baseballs.

On one, he wrote, "Best feeling ever." On the other, the 9-year-old dedicated it to a very special someone - his grandfather.

It simply said, "I love you Papa."

Felix wanted to surprise his grandfather, Bruce Carrier, by giving him a ball as a gift.

So, after the game, he went to Papa's house and presented the prized possession.

In a now-viral video viewed 4.6 million times, both Felix and Carrier become emotional during the exchange. This was in part due to the close relationship they share, Felix's mom, Melissa Carrier-Damon of Sioux Falls, told Fox News Digital.

"My dad has spent a lot of time with all our kids and that includes playing catch, helping with batting and coming to their games," said Carrier-Damon, who is Carrier's daughter.

Carrier-Damon described her father as a "lifelong" Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He is also a retired school superintendent, she said.

"He still has people comment about what he meant to them when they were in school with him," she added. "He's just always been so caring and loving and his family is everything to him."

As for Felix, "he could feel how much his papa loves him," Carrier-Damon said.

More than 7,000 people commented on Carrier-Damon's video – many of them sharing how the moment between grandson and grandfather touched their hearts.

"How I wish everyone could have a grandpa like this!!" one person wrote.

"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," another chimed in.

"It's been amazing to see the outreach and the absolutely incredible comments that people have left," Carrier-Damon said.

"I think we need all of the kindness and happiness we can get right now," she added.