Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Good News
Published

North Dakota boy, 9, signs his home run ball for his grandpa and everyone's crying happy tears

In a now-viral video, young Felix Carrier-Damon of Sioux Falls, dedicates his baseball to his grandfather

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
North Dakota boy signs home run ball for his grandpa and everyone's crying happy tears Video

North Dakota boy signs home run ball for his grandpa and everyone's crying happy tears

A viral Instagram video viewed by millions shows Felix Carrier-Damon, 9, of Sioux Falls, North Dakota, gifting the baseball to his grandfather, Bruce Carrier.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Felix Carrier-Damon hit a double home run and a grand slam on July 30, he wanted to sign the two all-important baseballs. 

On one, he wrote, "Best feeling ever." On the other, the 9-year-old dedicated it to a very special someone - his grandfather.

It simply said, "I love you Papa." 

91-YEAR-OLD GRANDPA SENDS LOVINGLY HILARIOUS TEXTS TO HIS SINGLE GRANDDAUGHTER

Felix Carrier-Damon hit a double home run and a grand slam.

Felix Carrier-Damon hit a double home run and a grand slam. (Melissa Carrier-Damon)

Felix wanted to surprise his grandfather, Bruce Carrier, by giving him a ball as a gift. 

So, after the game, he went to Papa's house and presented the prized possession.

PHILLIES FAN CATCHES 97-MPH FOUL BALL WHILE HOLDING ICE CREAM

In a now-viral video viewed 4.6 million times, both Felix and Carrier become emotional during the exchange. This was in part due to the close relationship they share, Felix's mom, Melissa Carrier-Damon of Sioux Falls, told Fox News Digital.

"My dad has spent a lot of time with all our kids and that includes playing catch, helping with batting and coming to their games," said Carrier-Damon, who is Carrier's daughter.

Felix chats with his grandpa during one of his ball games in North Dakota.

Felix chats with his grandpa during one of his ball games in North Dakota. (Melissa Carrier-Damon)

Carrier-Damon described her father as a "lifelong" Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He is also a retired school superintendent, she said.

PITCH CLOCKS, SHIFT LIMITS, LARGER BASES AND MORE COMING TO MLB IN FUTURE YEARS

"He still has people comment about what he meant to them when they were in school with him," she added. "He's just always been so caring and loving and his family is everything to him." 

As for Felix, "he could feel how much his papa loves him," Carrier-Damon said. 

Felix and his grandfather Bruce shed tears during an embrace – as seen in a now-viral Instagram video.

Felix and his grandfather Bruce shed tears during an embrace – as seen in a now-viral Instagram video. (Melissa Carrier-Damon)

More than 7,000 people commented on Carrier-Damon's video – many of them sharing how the moment between grandson and grandfather touched their hearts. 

"How I wish everyone could have a grandpa like this!!" one person wrote.

"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," another chimed in.

"It's been amazing to see the outreach and the absolutely incredible comments that people have left," Carrier-Damon said. 

"I think we need all of the kindness and happiness we can get right now," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.