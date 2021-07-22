91-year-old grandpa sends lovingly hilarious texts to his single granddaughter: Video

Grandpas have jokes and they’re not afraid to use them.

Megan Elizabeth, from Alton, Illinois, knows this well from text messages she receives from her 91-year-old grandfather.

In a 49-second video she shared on TikTok Friday, Elizabeth showed her followers a sample of the texts her grandpa sends, which range from poking fun at her love life to discussing news headlines he’s seen.

The first message she highlights from her grandad, says: "This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29 you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know. Love, Grandpa."

Meanwhile, in another text, he checked in with Elizabeth after hearing about millennial drinking habits.

"Hi Megan. This is your grandpa. I hope you aren’t drinking a lot," The Silent Generation member wrote. "I saw on the news alcohol sales are sky high because millennials are depressed. Love you always, Grandpa."

Last but not least, Elizabeth’s grandpa messaged to make sure she’s not using TikTok after he heard about privacy concerns regarding the video-sharing app.

"Megan. It is grandpa. I read an article that other countries are using data from a website called TikTok to use it against America," he warned. "Do you have a TikTok? [Please] be careful. Love, gpa."

While Elizabeth did tell her grandpa he has "nothing to worry about," their text exchanges have gone viral with more than 6.9 million views, 1.8 million likes and 16,800 comments since its original upload on Friday, July 16.

"How is this so mean yet so sweet at the same time," one TikTok user questioned while another wrote, "[Your] Grandpa is adorably offensive and I can tell you’re the favorite!"

However, Elizabeth tells Fox News that her grandfather isn’t trying to be offensive at all and her family simply has a fun sense of humor.

"My family is very sarcastic so all of us are always texting something silly to each other and pulling pranks, doing weird stuff. So my grandpa texting me asking for tequila or saying I have bad taste in men is nothing new for me," Elizabeth wrote in a TikTok direct message.

"You should have seen his face when I showed up last month with a new tattoo of a squirrel on my arm," she added. "He is hilarious and has NOOOOO filter at all"

When it comes down to the duo’s viral fame, Elizabeth says it has been a joy to see that their exchanges are making people’s days brighter.

"I am so glad that people are enjoying my videos of the texts between my grandpa and I," she wrote. "The comments I am receiving from people saying how my videos made their day and how they want to ‘adopt’ my grandpa makes me so happy."

Elizabeth noted that her late grandmother is likely looking down on her and her grandfather with a smile because he "DOES NOT KNOW about his TikTok fame, oops!!!!"