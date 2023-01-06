New York tabby cat looking for a ‘life of leisure’ with a new adoptive family

A charismatic kitty cat hopes to kick up his paws in a comfy new home.

Simon, a seven-year-old tabby, is currently up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

ARF described Simon as a "handsome" feline with "lots of personality."

The rescue group joked that Simon is currently serving as executive assistant to ARF’s adoptions director.

But the cat has become distracted by humble dreams of settling down, the group also said.

"Once eager to climb the corporate ladder, Simon now spends his days sunbathing, seeking attention and searching for his favorite treats," ARF said.

"He is hoping to continue his life of leisure with you," ARF added, addressing the cat's potential new owners.

ARF shared that Simon would do best as an "only child" in a home where he can be alone to give "plenty of snuggles."

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons opened in 1974 in East Hampton, New York.

ARF has helped thousands of cats and dogs receive compassion, food, shelter, medical care, training and more.

Just ahead of its upcoming 50th anniversary, the rescue has begun renovations of its facilities — which will help ensure its future within the community.

The Forever Home project will include a new welcome center, a new kennel and a training center that will be 8,400 square feet.

Interested in adopting Simon?

Learn more about him at the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

Fox News Digital's Brittany Kasko contributed to this report.