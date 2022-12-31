Adoptable tuxedo cat named Janet hopes for a happy New Year in a new home

A tuxedo cat in New York is looking to start off the New Year of 2023 on the right "paw" — in a brand new home.

Three-year-old Janet is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons.

Janet was first found as a stray by an Operation Cat volunteer — who noticed the cat was "extremely friendly," according to ARF.

The domestic shorthair cat has a gorgeous black-and-white coat in traditional tuxedo fashion.

Janet gets along well with other cats, the shelter told Fox News Digital.

She also makes the "cutest chirping noises" when she requires attention, the rescue group said.

And like many other cats, she wants all the attention on her own terms.

"She will make a great companion. We just need someone to give her a chance," ARF said.

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons opened in 1974 in East Hampton, New York.

ARF has helped thousands of cats and dogs receive compassion, food, shelter, medical care, training and more.

Just ahead of its upcoming 50th anniversary, the rescue has begun renovations of its facilities — which will help ensure its future within the community.

The Forever Home project will include a new welcome center, a new kennel and a training center that will be 8,400 square feet.

Anyone interested in adopting Janet can learn more at the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

