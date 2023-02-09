New York cat named Moo Moo seeks loving home in time for Valentine's Day

Moo Moo, a four-year-old male domestic shorthair cat in New York, is looking for a home in time for Valentine's Day — and he's already dressed for the occasion.

"Moo Moo, with his beautiful black markings and heart-shaped nose, was adopted from ARF as a kitten," the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. (ARF) told Fox News Digital.

Unfortunately, his new family could no longer care for him, and he "recently found himself back at the adoption center," said ARF.

"Moo Moo is a sweet and gentle boy who tends to get quite vocal when he wants attention," said the shelter, which also said that he's "always up for a good rub or being held."

The shelter added, "He just loves to be brushed!"

However, Moo Moo does have some "unconventional" habits, notes ARF.

"He prefers to sleep under his bed — not in it," the shelter said.

Unorthodox sleeping habits aside, Moo Moo is sure to be a lovely addition to his forever family, ARF said.

He weighs 12.9 pounds and has a special diet that needs to be followed, says the shelter's website.

"No matter where Moo Moo likes to catch his zzz’s, he should make an easy transition back into a home," said ARF.

Moo Moo is described as a sweet boy — and his most distinct feature is his black, heart-shaped nose.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Moo Moo — who comes already dressed for a fancy white-tie dinner and has his heart on his nose — is hoping he's the perfect date for a forever family.

Anyone interested in adopting Moo Moo should contact the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc.

The ARF Adoption Center is located at 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, New York, 11937.

The center is open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.