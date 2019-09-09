New York Fashion Week boasts jeweled beards among other odd accessories

Run-of-the-mill purses and shoes don’t have a place among this season’s New York Fashion Week fixings. For the Spring 2020 presentations, designers have opted for the kinds of toppers and takealongs that will leave some scratching their heads.

H&M STOPS BUYING BRAZILIAN LEATHER OVER AMAZON RAINFOREST FIRES

The creative forces behind Kate Spade presented a “City Safari” show in Nolita’s Elizabeth Street Garden and stayed decidedly on theme. Models carted, cradled and cupped plants both in and out of the pot down the nature-made runway.

Breast pumps were suddenly chic at Rebecca Minkoff. One model cradled her breastfeeding babe throughout the casual workwear presentation with fuchsia – and Medela – pumps at the ready. Sustenance never looked so stylish!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Purses found a new perch at Susan Alexandra’s Bat Mitzvah-themed, pink-permeated preview. Though hands were freed up for the DJ-spun Macarena, it made lipstick tricky to retrieve.

On the runway at AREA, 5 o’clock shadow got sparkly as models with crystal beards strut down the runway with nary a razor in sight.

At Collina Strada, the must-have accessory: totable tots and pups! Models carried their adorable little companions down the greenmarket-set catwalk.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Scott Studenberg of Baja East favored a creamy white palette for his latest collection, inspired by the color’s ability to, according to a post on his Instagram, reflect “negative energy away.” The best way to channel positivity? Man’s best friend, complete with a sparkly bauble of his own.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.