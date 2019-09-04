Meghan Markle’s Smart Works fashion collection to launch Thursday

Meghan Markle’s new clothing line will launch next Thursday and will mark her official return from maternity leave after having baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Smart Works capsule collection will include a shirt, trousers, a blazer, dress and a bag – but you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on them.

'SEX AND THE CITY' STAR CHRIS NOTH REVEALS MR. BIG'S TEQUILA ORDER

The line will include “workwear” pieces that will be on sale for “at least two weeks” after the Thursday, September 12, launch date.

For every item bought from Markle's range, one will be donated to Smart Works, which helps unemployed women get back into the workplace with confidence.

Markle, 38, became a patron of the organization back in January and has helped to collaborate on the line over the past few months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was inspired to create the capsule wardrobe after seeing that donations to Smart Works were plentiful but often lacking in the right sizes or choices.

According to the palace, the duchess wanted to “ensure that its [Smart Work’s] clients are equipped with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready.”

The collection is in partnership with Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and her fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo.

Next Thursday, new mom Markle, who gave birth to Archie on May 6, will give a short speech before watching a panel chat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Smart Works was created in September 2013 and helps women back into the world of work by providing them with new outfits, coaching and the confidence they need to shine at a job interview

The idea behind the range is to create a “capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe”.

All the clothing, designed by Meghan’s friend Misha, appears to reflect the Duchess’ chic, minimalist style.

Sussex Royal previously posted about Meghan’s new venture, saying: “After quiet visits to Smart Works over the last year, the duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non-profit organization that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready.”

And the Instagram account teased fans with behind-the-scenes clips of the collection last month.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the video, the mom-of-one greets women connected to the charity and oversees a photoshoot for the womenswear collection.

The clips appear to reveal what to expect from the clothing line, with a woman snapped modeling a classic black dress with a v-shaped neckline.

And on the photo reel, another woman poses in a white shirt – one of Meghan’s wardrobe staples.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.