New York-based kitty with a cute pink nose needs a loving home

Arianna, a one-year-old striped domestic short hair tabby, is looking for a home of her very own.

"She has been spayed, microchipped, dewormed and is up-to-date on vaccines," the Best Friends Animal Society in New York City told Fox News Digital.

With "the cutest little pink nose" and a pair of green eyes, Arianna is hoping to go to a home full of playtime and socialization, said the shelter.

"Take her home and fall in love," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

Anyone interested in adding Arianna to their family should contact the Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 307 West Broadway between Grand St and Canal St.

The center is open for adoptions every day from 12 noon until 6 p.m.

"There’s no better time than the summer to adopt or foster a new best friend," the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

"There is currently a shelter crisis across the country because most shelters are at or over capacity."

Adopting a pet will save the life of an animal and will result in "a loving family member who will help you make memories all summer long," said the shelter.

Best Friends Animal Society also shared some tips to ensure that pets are kept safe during the summer months.

While BBQs and picnics are fun for humans — they can be deadly for animals, said the shelter.

"Alcohol, even in small amounts, can be poisonous to pets," it said.

Foods such as "avocados, grapes, ice cream and onions" can harm a pet as well.

It is also important to remember that animals are subject to dehydration, just as humans are

"Pets get dehydrated quickly, so it’s important to have plenty of fresh, clean water on hand," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

"Carrying a collapsible water dish for rehydrating is always a good idea in warm temperatures, as is providing adequate shade, especially during the hottest parts of the day."

Pool water, however, can cause vomiting or other problems if ingested, so pet owners should supervise their animals near any bodies of water.

If a pet will be taking part in a family trip this summer, Best Friends Animal Society advises people to "ease pets into cars" before the trip, which will reduce their anxiety.

It might also be a good idea to bring a comfort item from home on vacation.

"When introducing a pet to a temporary home or hotel, it can be helpful to have one of their blankets or toys from home that is comforting," the group said.

Pet owners are reminded to ensure that their pet's ID tags and microchip information is up-to-date before traveling, just in case a pet gets away.

