Adoptable Pets
Published

Cat in New York City named Elijah is a 'total sweetheart,' needs a family to love him

Elijah has a 'crinkly ear' that makes him 'even cuter,' says shelter

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
Elijah, a 5-year-old male orange tabby cat living in New York City, is looking for a home where he can lounge around and hang out with a new forever family. 

"He's an independent guy who likes pets and head scratches," the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Elijah is living at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in SoHo. 

MARYLAND CAT NAMED OYSTER HOPES TO BE THE PEARL OF A NEW FAMILY

"He's a sweetheart who would love to share the sofa while you watch a movie or play video games," the shelter told Fox News Digital. 

Orange boy cat

Elijah is a 5-year-old male orange tabby. He would "prefer to be the king of the house," said the shelter where he's currently living.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

"Elijah would likely prefer to be the king of the house as he'd like all of your attention just for him," it also said. 

So he should be the only cat in the household.

Elijah has a "sweet crinkly ear," according to the shelter. 

While this characteristic "makes him even cuter," it also makes him prone to ear infections, it noted.

Elijah the tabby

Elijah's crinkly ear is prone to infections — but it just adds to his cuteness, the shelter says. (Best Friends Animal Society)

He is also on a special diet to help his kidneys stay healthy, the shelter said. 

UTAH KITTY IN NEED OF A HOME IS BOTH 'CONFIDENT' AND 'CHILL' — AND LOOKING FOR A FAMILY TO LOVE

Elijah has been neutered, microchipped, dewormed and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. 

He is listed as being "extra large" on his adoption profile.

"Like all cats and kittens, he will need lots of socialization, play time and love," the shelter said.

Elijah is available to meet his new family in person at the Lifesaving Center at 307 West Broadway, between Grand and Canal streets. 

orange cat

This extra large boy is in need of a sofa to cuddle on with his new family. (Best Friends Animal Society)

The Lifesaving Center is open to visitors every day from 12-6 p.m.  

