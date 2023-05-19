Animal shelter staff resorts to drawing pictures of pets after camera 'breaks': 'Third dimension is overrated'

An animal shelter has been sharing drawings instead of photographs of the pets they're caring for in hopes to get them adopted.

On May 9, the Ottawa Humane Society appeared to have warmed hearts on Facebook after posting some of the original artwork created by staff, after they thought their camera had stopped working.

"Our camera broke so we’ve resorted to drawing our adoptable animals," the Ottawa Humane Society in Canada, shared in a public Facebook post.

The organization shared four renderings of different animals up for adoption.

Addison, a two-year-old pug mix, was the first pup to make an appearance.

Two rabbits, Espresso and Annie, were also featured.

The final pet to be showcased in this artistic medium was a six-year-old cat named Pumpkin.

"It turns out we just left the lens cap on. That’s a relief, we weren’t sure how much longer we could keep this up," the Facebook page said after the organization shared the actual photographs of the furry friends.

"Funny enough, the camera wasn't actually broken," Stephen Smith, Ottawa Humane Society manager of communications, told Fox News Digital.

Smith came up with the humorous idea of drawing the different pets as a way of attracting interest and attention to the adopatble animals "in a way that people have might not really seen before," he shared.

The animal renderings were drawn by fellow humane society staff members — Gillian Lemieux, the Ottawa Humane Society's marketing coordinator, and Krystal Dickie, the communications coordinator.

Smith was amazed by the positive response from social media users.

"I thought it was going to do well just among our regular supporters…but I didn't expect it to be as big as it has become," Smith commented.

Since the post went up, there has been a great deal of interest in the highlighted animals, Smith said.

Addison, the pug mix, has already been adopted and there has been much interest surrounding Pumpkin.

After the great response, Smith said there will be more drawings in the future.

"We received [so much] positive feedback from it, I don't think we can stop doing it at this point," Smith added.

"We will keep doing the drawings as long as people keep enjoying them," he said.