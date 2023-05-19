Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Animal shelter staff resorts to drawing pictures of pets after camera 'breaks': 'Third dimension is overrated'

The Ottawa Humane Society has drawn some humorous images that are getting attention from prospective pet owners on Facebook

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event Video

NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event

Animal Haven and Moxy East Village celebrated National Dog Day with adoptable puppies and Hebrew National hot dogs.

An animal shelter has been sharing drawings instead of photographs of the pets they're caring for in hopes to get them adopted.

On May 9, the Ottawa Humane Society appeared to have warmed hearts on Facebook after posting some of the original artwork created by staff, after they thought their camera had stopped working.

"Our camera broke so we’ve resorted to drawing our adoptable animals," the Ottawa Humane Society in Canada, shared in a public Facebook post.

SENIOR DOG IN CALIFORNIA ON THE VERGE OF BEING EUTHANIZED IS ADOPTED, BEATS CANCER

The organization shared four renderings of different animals up for adoption.

  • Addison Gillian drawing
    Image 1 of 3

    Gillian Lemieux shared her rendering of Ottawa Humane Society's pug mix, Addison. (Gillian Lemieux)

  • Addison Krystal drawing
    Image 2 of 3

    Krystal Dickie also took the opportunity to draw the two-year-old pup. (Krystal Dickie)

  • Addison real photo
    Image 3 of 3

    Addison the pug mix has been adopted since the drawings of her were published. (Ottawa Humane Society)

Addison, a two-year-old pug mix, was the first pup to make an appearance. 

Two rabbits, Espresso and Annie, were also featured.

VAN GOGH, THE ONE-EARED DOG WHO 'PAINTS' TO END PET HOMELESSNESS, GETS $10K BID ON 'STARRY NIGHT' AT AUCTION

The final pet to be showcased in this artistic medium was a six-year-old cat named Pumpkin.

"It turns out we just left the lens cap on. That’s a relief, we weren’t sure how much longer we could keep this up," the Facebook page said after the organization shared the actual photographs of the furry friends.

  • Espresso Krystal drawing
    Image 1 of 3

    Krystal Dickie's drawing of Espresso, a lionhead rabbit, was shared on the humane society's social media page. (Krystal Dickie)

  • Espresso Gillian drawing
    Image 2 of 3

    Gillian Lemieux shared her drawing of Espresso with Fox News Digital. (Gillian Lemieux)

  • espresso real photo
    Image 3 of 3

    "[Espresso] is looking for a loving family as unique as she is!," the Ottawa Humane Society posted on Facebook. (Ottawa Humane Society)

"Funny enough, the camera wasn't actually broken," Stephen Smith, Ottawa Humane Society manager of communications, told Fox News Digital.

Smith came up with the humorous idea of drawing the different pets as a way of attracting interest and attention to the adopatble animals "in a way that people have might not really seen before," he shared.

The animal renderings were drawn by fellow humane society staff members — Gillian Lemieux, the Ottawa Humane Society's marketing coordinator, and Krystal Dickie, the communications coordinator.

AFTER 14 FAILED ADOPTIONS, NORTH CAROLINA PUP WITH 'UNLUCKY' HISTORY GOES VIRAL, FINALLY FINDS A HOME

Smith was amazed by the positive response from social media users.

  • Pumpkin Krystal drawing
    Image 1 of 3

    The drawing of Pumpkin, by Krystal Dickie, was posted onto the account's Facebook.  (Krystal Dickie)

  • Pumpkin Gillian drawing
    Image 2 of 3

    Gillian Lemieux shared her own interpretation of Pumpkin. (Gillian Lemieux)

  • pumpkin real photo
    Image 3 of 3

    "[Pumpkin] can be frightened of new people and situations, but she’s even sweeter than her name," the pet organization posted. (Ottawa Humane Society)

"I thought it was going to do well just among our regular supporters…but I didn't expect it to be as big as it has become," Smith commented.

Since the post went up, there has been a great deal of interest in the highlighted animals, Smith said.

Addison, the pug mix, has already been adopted and there has been much interest surrounding Pumpkin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After the great response, Smith said there will be more drawings in the future.

  • Annie Gillian drawing
    Image 1 of 3

    Gillian Lemieux's rendering of Annie, the one-year-old American rabbit, is depicted as being very round. (Gillian Lemieux)

  • Annie Krystal drawing
    Image 2 of 3

    Krystal Dickie captured the essence of Annie in her drawing. (Krystal Dickie)

  • annie real photo
    Image 3 of 3

    Annie was one of two rabbits posted on the Ottawa Humane Society Facebook page. (Ottawa Humane Society)

"We received [so much] positive feedback from it, I don't think we can stop doing it at this point," Smith added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will keep doing the drawings as long as people keep enjoying them," he said.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 