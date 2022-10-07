Bible's New Testament to be spoken aloud from memory, word for word, at Texas event

For the first time ever, the entire New Testament of the Bible will be spoken aloud word for word, by memory, on stage.

Tom Meyer, a professor of Bible studies from northern Kentucky, had the idea of bringing people together to recite God’s word — without a script.

With help from the ICR Discovery Center for Earth and Science, a museum in Dallas, Texas, Meyer is hosting an event for the entire community to see, in person and via live stream, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, as the New Testament is spoken aloud fully and completely from memory.

He and six other God-loving civilians will be taking turns as they recite the New Testament out loud from memory.

Meyer, also known as the "Bible Memory Man," told Fox News Digital in a phone interview a few days ago that he has been studying the most popular book in the world for many years, noting he wanted to host the event for many reasons.

"We live in a ‘copy, paste, Facebook, tweet, follow, forget’ world," he said.

"We don’t live in an oral world anymore, so we don’t have to remember it."

Meyer said that he wants people to know that memorization of this particular book is important, as the Bible was not meant for eyes but for ears.

Meyer said the other interesting part of this event is that the people reciting the book aren’t professionals, but rather regular civilians.

"These are ordinary people doing an extraordinary thing."

With the idea in the making for a year-and-a-half, Meyer worked to find six other people who could contribute to the reciting event.

"No single human being can memorize all 27 books and 8,000 verses … It’s impossible for one human being to do that," he said.

Meyer said he has been studying the Bible for decades.

He said it took him 20 years to memorize 20 books.

So, how did he find others to contribute?

Meyer said that during his journey of studying the Gospel, he simply asked God for direction — and that God delivered.

"I got a piece of fan mail from a stranger in Kokomo, Indiana, a retired schoolteacher who knows [the Book of] Matthew from memory," he said.

"So, God just started putting these pieces of the puzzle together."

Meyers said all seven of the individuals participating in this week's event already know their parts by heart, so no last-minute crash study sessions are necessary.

The individuals are from all over the country.

"Elizabeth is a grandma from New Jersey. Brittany is a church secretary in Houston, Texas. Scott is a retired schoolteacher in Kokomo, Indiana," said Meyer.

The event will take place over four days beginning on October 11.

Each day will include hours of a specific set of Scripture from two to three individuals.

For more information on the event or how to access the live stream, visit ICR.org.