Americans recite Bible’s New Testament in historic event: ‘The Great Recital’

The first-ever recital of the Bible’s New Testament by memory is taking place this week in Dallas, Texas.

"The Great Recital" features seven people from across the country who are each reciting specific books — all adding up to the full New Testament of the Bible.

This historic event is the first time in history that the New Testament is being spoken aloud, completely from memory.

BIBLE'S NEW TESTAMENT TO BE SPOKEN ALOUD FROM MEMORY, WORD FOR WORD, AT TEXAS EVENT

The man who took the initiative in putting on the event — Tom Meyer, or the "Bible Memory Man," as he is known — told Fox News Digital in an interview that this was something he wanted to do for many reasons.

"Number one: It’s a public proclamation of the word of God right before the midterms," he said.

"This nation that calls itself one nation, under God — you can now hear what God requires of thee as an individual and as a nation, and then vote accordingly."

Meyer also wanted people to realize that the Bible was meant for more than just eyes: It's meant for ears, too.

The power of memorization is strong.

Meyer was able to find six other civilians who just so happened to have specific books of the New Testament memorized and wanted to be part of the event.

Scott Firebaugh, for example, is from Kokomo, Indiana, and recited the entire Gospel of Matthew on Tuesday morning.

Firebaugh told Fox News Digital in an interview that he was a little nervous.

"I was a little concerned about my presentation, as my mind is not as good as it used to be," he said.

"However, God was good to me to allow me to recall the verses I had learned."

Firebaugh said Bible memorization has been a hobby of his for the last 52 years.

"I was involved in Bible quizzing in high school. I memorized several books then, so I could answer questions in competitions," he said.

And in just at two hours, Firebaugh spoke aloud the entire Book of Matthew — from memory.

Another speaker at the event was Aaron House of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who spoke the Book of Mark from the Bible.

"Participating in ‘The Great Recital’ is really a dream come true for me," he said.

House is the founder and executive director of Piercing Word ministry, an organization that sends out teams of people to bring God’s word to stage through live scripture performances.

"But ‘The Great Recital’ is the first time I have been with a group of people who collectively know the entire New Testament," he said.

And in just an hour and 45 minutes, House recited the entire Book of Mark — completely from memory.

"The Great Recital" will continue throughout the week, ending on October 15 with the Book of Revelation.

For more information on how to watch the event live, visit ICR.org or visit the ICR YouTube page for a live stream option.