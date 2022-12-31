New Year brain teaser: Can you find 3 empty Champagne flutes?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-finds has created a New Year-themed puzzle as people prepare to ring in 2023.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, has shared the puzzle titled, "Can you find three empty glasses?" with Fox News Digital, which features several rows of animals appearing to toast to a New Year.

Three of the animals are holding a flute containing no beverage.

NEW YEAR'S QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FACTS ABOUT RINGING IN A NEW YEAR?

"In my opinion, every New Year feels like a new chapter in our personal life – a great opportunity to look at it, reflect on it and try to correct a few things, to better ourselves," Dudás said.

"The last years have been quite difficult and challenging for many all around the world, and I truly hope that 2023 will bring much more joy to all of us," he added.

"Happy New Year!"

CHRISTMAS BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND RUDOLPH AMONG THE REINDEER?

Dudás has shared other holiday seek-and-find puzzles with Fox News Digital recently, including "Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?" and "Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?"

Dudás also designs math equations.

COFFEE CUP BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU SOLVE THIS MATH PUZZLE?

This week, he shared one that involved coffee cups and required the use of PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition and Subtraction) in order to solve it.

To see the solution of Dudás' New Year's Eve brain teaser, visit https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/12/three-glasses-solution.html.