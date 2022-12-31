Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puzzle
Published

New Year brain teaser: Can you find 3 empty Champagne flutes?

Happy New Year 2023: Can you solve this seek-and-find puzzle?

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
close
All-American cocktails for New Year’s Eve Video

All-American cocktails for New Year’s Eve

Wildhorse Saloon restaurant operations manager Stephen D’Amico shares recipes for patriotic drinks to ring in 2023.

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-finds has created a New Year-themed puzzle as people prepare to ring in 2023.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, has shared the puzzle titled, "Can you find three empty glasses?" with Fox News Digital, which features several rows of animals appearing to toast to a New Year.

Three of the animals are holding a flute containing no beverage.

NEW YEAR'S QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FACTS ABOUT RINGING IN A NEW YEAR?

"In my opinion, every New Year feels like a new chapter in our personal life – a great opportunity to look at it, reflect on it and try to correct a few things, to better ourselves," Dudás said.

Which animals are holding an empty glass? There are three to find in this fun brain teaser.

Which animals are holding an empty glass? There are three to find in this fun brain teaser. (Gergely Dudás)

"The last years have been quite difficult and challenging for many all around the world, and I truly hope that 2023 will bring much more joy to all of us," he added. 

"Happy New Year!"

CHRISTMAS BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND RUDOLPH AMONG THE REINDEER?

Dudás has shared other holiday seek-and-find puzzles with Fox News Digital recently, including "Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?" and "Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?"

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared his New Year seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared his New Year seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás also designs math equations. 

COFFEE CUP BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU SOLVE THIS MATH PUZZLE?

This week, he shared one that involved coffee cups and required the use of PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition and Subtraction) in order to solve it.

To see the solution of Dudás' New Year's Eve brain teaser, visit https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/12/three-glasses-solution.html.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.