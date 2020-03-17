Vegas bust: Nevada governor orders casinos, restaurants to close over coronavirus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday that all casinos, movie theaters, bars, restaurants and gyms will close by noon on Wednesday, to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closure will last for at least 30 days, but takeout or delivery options will still be available, The Associated Press reported.

“Today it’s clear additional steps must be taken immediately in order to slow the spread of this deadly virus in our state,” Sisolak said during a news conference in Las Vegas.

“We absolutely must take this step for every Nevadan’s health and safety. Please, please take this seriously," he added. "Please stay home for Nevada. ”

Sisolak, a Democrat, followed in the footsteps of several other governors who have shuttered nonessential businesses in their states, to help contain the potentially deadly disease.

“My hope is that private industry rises to the top, that they’re allowed to stay open and take care of these families that are paycheck to paycheck,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio supported the move and claimed it to be the safest and smartest action that could be taken.

“It has become clear that we must take this extreme action to help contain the virus and protect the safety and well-being of our team members and guests,” he said in a press release.

This news comes as the Trump administration weighs options to combat the effects of the virus that include: An $850 billion economic stimulus package, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immigration plan to turn away asylum-seekers and deport illegal immigrants, and direct government checks to help citizens remain financially solvent.