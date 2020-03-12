Photos: Containment zone in New Rochelle, NY
State officials have set up a "containment area" in New Rochelle, N.Y., and sending in the National Guard to help amid the cluster of coronavirus cases.
Employees of Metro-North Railroad disinfecting parts of the New Rochelle Metro-North station.
A solitary woman checking her cellphone on a normally busy North Avenue inside what's called a "containment area" in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Clean tables awaiting customers at the Eden Wok restaurant in New Rochelle, N.Y., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The owner, Josh Berkowitz, said he only had one couple dine in the restaurant today.
Employees of Metro-North Railroad disinfecting handrails at the New Rochelle Metro-North station.
A woman waiting in line at an ATM watches as a cleaning crew worked in the bank in New Rochelle, N.Y.
The front gate of New Rochelle High School. State officials on Tuesday called for closing schools, houses of worship and any other spaces where large numbers of people gathered within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person had attended events.
Restaurant owner Joshua Berkowitz talking on the phone at Eden Wok, prior to going out on a delivery. Berkowitz, whose restaurant is located inside a containment area, said customers have been grateful for deliveries.
A sign showing support for residents displayed on a lawn.
Members of the New York National Guard helping to organize and distribute food to families on free or reduced school lunch programs in New Rochelle, N.Y., Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Yirmeyahu Gourarie performing a Purim reading from the Book of Esther for residents under self-quarantine due to potential exposure to the new coronavirus.
Members of the New York National Guard distributing food to families in New Rochelle.
