Navy SEAL swim across Hudson River honors fallen veterans: Shows 'character' of US military

America’s heroes are swimming to salute the fallen.

The annual Hudson River Swim is set to take place on Saturday: Navy SEALs and other military supporters will swim across New York City’s western waterway in support of America's veterans.

Hudson River Swim founder Bill Brown joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday along with fellow retired Navy SEALs Ray Care, Jason Redman and Paul Padro to discuss the event.

Brown explained that the swim's location around some of the nation’s most patriotic landmarks — the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the 9/11 memorial — is further motivation for the cause.

"That Statue of Liberty means so much for so many people," he said.

The Navy veteran shared that he thought his fellow SEALs would be the best group to represent the cause in connection with these "iconic landmarks."

"One of the great things that this event does — it shows the character of the men and women in the military," he said.

Brown described the race as a "beautiful event" that brings together SEALs nationwide to swim across one of the "most dangerous rivers" in the U.S.

"These are the men and women who are put on the line for our country, and now they’re coming back to help other veterans," he said.

Participants will be challenged with the three-mile swim, as well as a two-mile run.

The race makes a pitstop at Ellis Island, where contestants will perform 100 push-ups in honor of America's liberties and 22 pull-ups in recognition of 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.

Care chimed in, saying that participants "definitely" should train for the rigorous event.

"It’s a tough, tough river," he said.

"It keeps us hard and it keeps us strong because Navy SEALs do hard things and that’s why we’re here."

As the country marks the 11th anniversary of Extortion 17 on Aug. 6, Redman emphasized the significance of the event, especially since Gold Star family members will be in attendance.

"Doing it to honor those who went before us, who sacrificed, is so amazing," he said.

Even though the event is technically a race, Padro added that seeing the effort of the other contestants motivates all participants to "dig a little deeper" as a group.