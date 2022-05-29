US Navy displays Times Square dive tank during Fleet Week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The US Navy took a dive into Fleet Week in New York City, literally.

The maritime service branch set up an interactive diving experience for passersby in the heart of Times Square.

The transparent tank in which divers took a dip attracted a crowd on Saturday.

Kids were even encouraged to play a game of tic-tac-toe with the divers through the glass.

Chief Navy diver Kyle Weiss told Fox News Digital in an interview that the experience was all part of raising awareness for what the Navy does — while potentially piquing the interest of future recruits.

"This is a really good event for the Navy as a whole … There’s a lot of awareness about, ‘Hey, this is what we do as service members,’" he said.

"And I think it inspires a lot of people."

The 16-year serviceman, a Coloradan, pointed out that since the greater public is generally unaware of what Navy divers do, Fleet Week offered an important opportunity to display some activities in a live forum.

"I think that brings people together," he said.

Weiss and his team operate out of the Command Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two, based in Little Creek, Virginia.

They're responsible for salvaging water-bound objects such as sinking ships and downed airplanes.

"Anything that hits the water, we’re going to go in and help," he said.

This Memorial Day, Weiss thanked our troops past and present — and emphasized his hopes of continuing to make America’s heroes proud.

"We’re here, we’re proud," he said.

"And we want to look up to the guys that [went] before us and we want to make them proud as well," he said.

Fleet Week returned to NYC for the first time since 2019. It was held virtually the last two years because of the pandemic.

Fleet Week in New York this year is being celebrated from May 25-31, 2022.

The week-long event has included public ship visitations, military demonstrations of all kinds and a mix of events old and new.

