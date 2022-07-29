Florida schools are hiring military veterans to fill teacher vacancies in classrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America’s heroes on the battlefield are now taking on saving the classroom.

As the Sunshine State struggles to fill teacher vacancies in its schools, Florida is leaning on military veterans to help fill jobs instructing students.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday to share that the bill to implement the program has passed and that 83 submitted applications have come in already.

"This is a great pathway for us to be able to have our veterans, in this veteran-friendly state, to step up to the plate," he said, referencing the need in classrooms today.

Qualifying veterans will have served at least four years in the military, with an honorable discharge.

Candidates must also have at least 60 college credits under their belt and have attained a 2.5 GPA or higher.

They must also have passed the Florida subject-area examination.

These requirements will allow veterans to work with a temporary teaching certificate while staying on track to earn a bachelor’s degree, Diaz explained.

"We’re a proud military state," said Diaz.

"The structure and skills that [the veterans] have will be valuable in the classroom."

Veterans will also be paired with a mentor teacher to help them master the art of teaching.

Diaz emphasized that so-called soft skills learned in the military — such as structure and time management — will be a great benefit to America’s kids.

"This is important in our classrooms because we’re missing some of that with today’s younger generation," he said.