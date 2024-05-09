Mother's Day gifts to grab now, plus a tasty pancake recipe to try for Mom

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

GIFTS IN A PINCH – Check out these patriotic-inspired Mother's Day gift ideas that say everything but "last-minute." All are available on Amazon. Continue reading...

HOT FLOWER TRENDS – Fox News Digital spoke to florists and flower experts across the country — who revealed what's in and what's out for spring blooms in 2024. Continue reading...

BREAKFAST FOR MOM – These fresh and fun pancakes feature lemons, blueberries and poppy seeds. Try the Mother's Day breakfast recipe shared by Chef Robert Irvine. Continue reading...

'I STARTED CRYING' – A 15-year-old girl caught a monster-sized, 101-pound blue catfish in the Ohio River. Now, her state record has officially been certified. Continue reading...

'MISTAKES WE NEVER MADE' – Former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown is revealing the inspiration behind her new novel ahead of its release — and why it's a "dream come true" for her. Continue reading...

SOUND ADVICE – Kerri Kupec Urbahn, legal editor for Fox News, is sharing her best advice to give and receive — and the 3 presidents she'd have dinner with if she could. Continue reading...

TASTE OF VICTORY – Reims, France is one of the world's most compelling tourist destinations. It's the largest city in Champagne while home to French Christianity, kings and significant World War II victory. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

