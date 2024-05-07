Hot flower trends for 2024: Here's what's in and what's out in the world of blooms

April showers bring May flowers!

With spring in full swing, Mother's Day nearly here and wedding season about to kick off, here is a look at some of the trendiest blooms for this season – both for weddings, holidays, and any reason in particular.

Fox News Digital spoke to several florists and flower experts who weighed in on what is hot, and what is not, this spring of 2024.

Take a look!

IN: Snapdragons

"The newest, most amazing flowers I have seen at the market are filled snapdragons," Ines Garstecki, CEO and founder of Flowermaid.com, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

She's based in Los Angeles.

These blooms are "so beautiful," she said.

IN: Shopping locally and seasonally

"Local, seasonal flowers are widely gaining popularity," Courtney Auvil, founder and principal designer of SOULFLORA LLC, told Fox News Digital via email.

"Tulips, peonies and ranunculus are among the most popular flowers we are seeing in springtime."

SOULFLORA is a Boston-based floral design studio that is used for weddings, events, and other holidays.

"Many people enjoy the added fun of ‘pick your own’ at local farms," said Auvil.

Hannah Blackwell, founder of Southside Blooms in Chicago, agreed.

"There is a renewed interest right now in adding native species and wildflowers to bouquets," she told Fox News Digital in an email.

"Wild, airy and natural is a very popular look and right up our alley."

IN: ‘Tried-and-true classics’ and new spins on old favorites

Roses, peonies and flowers in "any spring colors like pinks, peaches, [and] pale yellows work great," said Garstecki of L.A. These flowers are still very much on-trend for 2024.

Also back in vogue is the combination of powdered blue and pale pink, she said, describing it as "a little retro color scheme that we used to see throughout the '80s."

"Pale tea roses and light blue tweedia, delphiniums, make this color combo sing," Garstecki added.

Blackwell said newer varieties of so-called "outdated flowers," such as red roses and carnations, are helping a resurgence in their popularity.

"Adding a fluffy carnation to a bouquet or a cluster of them to a floral arch is the perfect way to bring in either a soft tone or a bright pop of color," she said.

Rather than a standard red rose, Blackwell likes using the "black velvet" or "hearts" red rose variety in arrangements.

This "is one of our favorite ways to reintroduce this classic bloom to our clients and allow them to see the red rose in a new light," she said.

IN: Baby's breath

"Baby's breath is reclaiming its spotlight, particularly in bridal bouquets and wedding arrangements," Jennifer Allen told Fox News Digital in an email.

Allen is CEO, wedding specialist, floral arrangement specialist and officiant at Just Elope LLC, a Texas-based wedding planning business that specializes in elopements or small wedding ceremonies.

Baby's breath is "not just a filler anymore. Couples are making it a focal point," she said.

"However, let's debunk the myth that it's a budget-friendly option," said Allen. "While you might save on the floral purchase, the labor costs can double due to its delicate stem size."

OUT: Mixed arrangements

"We are seeing a comeback of ‘specimen’ arrangements or one variety grouped all together, rather than mixed arrangements of different varieties," Auvil told Fox News Digital.

Specifically, Auvil noted that "flowers that have a clean modern aesthetic," such as white roses and orchids, are extremely popular — rather than a mixed arrangement of several flower types.

IN: Sustainability

"Sustainability in floral is definitely trending," Blackwell told Fox News Digital.

This includes "mechanics that can be composted or reused," designs without the use of foam, as well as "flowers that can be repurposed," she said.

Allen agreed, noting that "luxury faux floral arrangements" have become popular as an environmentally friendly option.

"Speaking of faux floral arrangements, they offer an exciting opportunity for couples," she said. "While some options can be pricey, they provide the freedom to enjoy any flower year-round without the seasonal price hike."

OUT: Dried and dyed flowers

The use of dried flowers and other dried materials is "going out of style," Garstecki told Fox News Digital.

These were previously quite trendy, she said, but seem to have fallen out of favor in recent times.

Also out? Pampas grass.

"I think the pampas grass trend is finally over," she said.

IN: Peonies and dahlias

"Right now we are seeing a lot of requests for peonies and dahlias, both beautiful blooms with so many different colors and varieties to choose from," said Blackwell.

IN: Bright, vibrant colors

"This year, we’re saying goodbye to the muted and minimalist color palettes that have been trendy for years. Instead, 2024 is all about embracing vibrant colors and decor that make a statement," said Garstecki.

Specifically, these include "a lot of tropicals like anthurium, heliconias and bird of paradise mixed with delicate flowers like ranuculus, peonies, cosmos and scabiosa," she added.

Green, of course, is "in" as well.

"Styles with lots of texture and greenery are trending," said Blackwell, "with blooms that add airiness and movement."

