©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

For patriotic American moms on Mother's Day, here are 6 great gift ideas

Great gift ideas for moms and special ladies on Mother's Day and beyond

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
Celebrate your mom or a special woman in your life who is proud to be an American. Consider the six patriotic gift ideas below – all are available now on Amazon. (iStock)

Mother’s Day is usually just weeks or days away from Memorial Day. 

The former honors moms and those we view as moms — while the latter honors our fallen soldiers and heroes.

Sometimes, that special mom or mom-like figure has a personal connection to a veteran or a service member, or she’s simply proud to be an American. 

From a Stars and Stripes-emblazoned scarf to a stylish tote bag, here are five great gift ideas for moms that combine patriotism with practicality and style. 

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

American flag scarf, $8 on Amazon 

This stylish, rustic scarf is super lightweight and can be worn in a variety of ways. Your mom could show her patriotism all year 'round with this item. (Amazon)

A stylish scarf featuring the American flag design is a fashionable way for moms to show their patriotism on Memorial Day and beyond. 

It's versatile and can be worn in multiple ways, whether for a casual outing or a more formal event. 

This one is ultra-lightweight, and the screen-printed design gives it a vintage feel, according to the Amazon description.

Patriotic coffee mug set, $37.99 on Amazon

These eye-popping mugs are a gift option for the patriotic mom who loves her coffee and tea. (Amazon)

A coffee mug with a patriotic theme can instantly brighten up Mom's mornings. 

Look for one with a flag design or meaningful patriotic quotes to make her coffee breaks more enjoyable. 

This 6-piece farmhouse-style set adorned with buffalo bows is a steal and would look great on a mug tree or tray for a patriotic coffee bar. 

Garden flag Set, $6.99 on Amazon

These patriotic flags come at a wallet-friendly price and are easy to stick in the group to showcase American pride. (Amazon)

These patriotic garden flags are easy to stick in the ground at home near the garden to add a touch of patriotism. 

You can’t beat the wallet-friendly price of under $10 for two.

Alex & Ani Star Bangle, $35 on Amazon

This Alex & Ani Star Bangle is a gift option for any special woman in your life this Mother's Day and beyond. (Amazon)

Jewelry is a timeless gift that she can wear to show her love for her country on any occasion. 

This Alex & Ani bracelet is expandable to fit any wrist and shows off her stars and sparkle with red, white and blue rhinestones. 

It comes complete with a gift pouch and box for easy gifting.

USA sweatshirt, $27.99 on Amazon

This cute and cozy sweatshirt has USA and an American flag printed on the front. It's a wearable option even in summer when the sun goes down during family barbecues. (Amazon)

Help Mom showcase her American pride with this patriotic sweatshirt that can be worn with jeans, leggings or shorts.

It's breathable, comfortable and can be worn any time of year, according to the Amazon product description.

Vera Bradley cotton tote bag, $72.97 on Amazon

This tote bag by designer Vera Bradley is made of recycled cotton and is machine washable, according to Amazon. (Amazon)

Consider gifting this red, white and blue Vera Bradley-designed tote bag that is made with quite a few pockets for easy storage of snacks, makeup, a wallet and more. 

Mom can toss it over her shoulder and head to work or out to lunch in style.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 