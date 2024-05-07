For patriotic American moms on Mother's Day, here are 6 great gift ideas

Mother’s Day is usually just weeks or days away from Memorial Day.

The former honors moms and those we view as moms — while the latter honors our fallen soldiers and heroes.

Sometimes, that special mom or mom-like figure has a personal connection to a veteran or a service member, or she’s simply proud to be an American.

5 ECO-FRIENDLY MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS TO GRAB NOW ON AMAZON, INCLUDING AN INDOOR HERB GARDEN AND MORE

From a Stars and Stripes-emblazoned scarf to a stylish tote bag, here are five great gift ideas for moms that combine patriotism with practicality and style.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

American flag scarf, $8 on Amazon

A stylish scarf featuring the American flag design is a fashionable way for moms to show their patriotism on Memorial Day and beyond.

It's versatile and can be worn in multiple ways, whether for a casual outing or a more formal event.

10 PERFECT GIFTS FOR MOMS ON THEIR FIRST MOTHER'S DAY

This one is ultra-lightweight, and the screen-printed design gives it a vintage feel, according to the Amazon description.

Patriotic coffee mug set, $37.99 on Amazon

A coffee mug with a patriotic theme can instantly brighten up Mom's mornings.

Look for one with a flag design or meaningful patriotic quotes to make her coffee breaks more enjoyable.

This 6-piece farmhouse-style set adorned with buffalo bows is a steal and would look great on a mug tree or tray for a patriotic coffee bar.

Garden flag Set, $6.99 on Amazon

These patriotic garden flags are easy to stick in the ground at home near the garden to add a touch of patriotism.

You can’t beat the wallet-friendly price of under $10 for two.

7 CLASSIC SUMMER PERFUME SCENTS AND THEIR DUPES PERFECT FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Alex & Ani Star Bangle, $35 on Amazon

Jewelry is a timeless gift that she can wear to show her love for her country on any occasion.

This Alex & Ani bracelet is expandable to fit any wrist and shows off her stars and sparkle with red, white and blue rhinestones.

5 THOUGHTFUL MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS FOR AUNTS, SISTERS AND FRIENDS

It comes complete with a gift pouch and box for easy gifting.

USA sweatshirt, $27.99 on Amazon

Help Mom showcase her American pride with this patriotic sweatshirt that can be worn with jeans, leggings or shorts.

It's breathable, comfortable and can be worn any time of year, according to the Amazon product description.

8 KITCHEN GADGETS TO TAKE YOUR COOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Vera Bradley cotton tote bag, $72.97 on Amazon

Consider gifting this red, white and blue Vera Bradley-designed tote bag that is made with quite a few pockets for easy storage of snacks, makeup, a wallet and more.

Mom can toss it over her shoulder and head to work or out to lunch in style.