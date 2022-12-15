Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Mom says fake Instagram account featured photos of her kids: 'Absolutely horrifying'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
A mommy blogger from Maine said her family was "digitally kidnapped" by a fake account on social media. 

A mommy blogger from Maine said her family was "digitally kidnapped" by a fake account on social media.  (Meredith Steele/SWNS)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'ABSOLUTELY HORRIFYING' - Meredith Steele, mother of two from Portland, Maine, stopped sharing photos of her children on Instagram after she discovered an imposter was posting those same images of her kids on a fake account. Continue reading…

FAREWELL, 'DOGGY IN THE WINDOW' - On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores. Continue reading…

'YOU'RE A MEAN ONE' - A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida dressed as the Grinch and gave school zone speeders a choice between a ticket or a smelly vegetable. Guess which option most people choose? Continue reading…

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo, left, costumed as the Grinch, and Deputy Andrew Leird, right, wave at a school bus rolling on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. When drivers are pulled over for slightly speeding through a school zone, Caputo offers them the choice between an onion or a traffic citation. It's a holiday tradition in the Keys that Caputo began 20 years ago. 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo, left, costumed as the Grinch, and Deputy Andrew Leird, right, wave at a school bus rolling on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. When drivers are pulled over for slightly speeding through a school zone, Caputo offers them the choice between an onion or a traffic citation. It's a holiday tradition in the Keys that Caputo began 20 years ago.  (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP))

'SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS' - For 35 years, this family has brought Christmas trees and neighborly joy to NYC each December. Continue reading…

'A LITTLE OVERDUE' - A Minnesota librarian found an anonymous note and another special surprise inside a book that was returned after 47 years. Continue reading...

'SEEMED SO HAPPY' - Deaths of Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Naomi Judd this year are "hard for us to comprehend." Here's how to process suicides, according to a grief expert. Continue reading…

An autopsy report for Naomi Judd, who passed away in April, was released to the public. The cause of death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss was revealed by coroners on Wednesday. The DJ died at age 40.

An autopsy report for Naomi Judd, who passed away in April, was released to the public. The cause of death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss was revealed by coroners on Wednesday. The DJ died at age 40. ((Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Maarten de Boer))

CHRISTMAS FLOWER CARE - It’s estimated that roughly 35 million potted poinsettias are sold in America each year. Here's a smart guide to keeping the red blossoms alive beyond the holidays. Continue reading...

'PURE JOY' - A mischievous dog became tangled in Christmas tree lights at his home in Pittsburgh as revealed in a must-see video. See the moment...

'TALK TO THE FIN!' - The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards revealed its funniest animal photos of 2022. See the hilarious images. Continue reading...

Jennifer Hadley's "Talk To The Fin!" photo won an Affinity Photo 2 People’s Choice Award from the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The photo shows a gentoo penguin seemingly snubbing another penguin with his raised fin in the Falkland Islands.

Jennifer Hadley's "Talk To The Fin!" photo won an Affinity Photo 2 People’s Choice Award from the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The photo shows a gentoo penguin seemingly snubbing another penguin with his raised fin in the Falkland Islands. (Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022)

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - These Bible verses from the New Testament are comforting for those who experience anxiety. Here's Matthew 6:33-34. Continue reading...

HOLIDAY DESSERT QUIZ! - How well you know these festive treats? This fun quiz will keep you guessing. Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these pretty, delicious and stacked Christmas tree cookies for a holiday dessert. Try the recipe...

Melanie Cagle, founder of the food blog The Cagle Diaries, shared her Christmas cookie dessert recipe with Fox News Digital.

Melanie Cagle, founder of the food blog The Cagle Diaries, shared her Christmas cookie dessert recipe with Fox News Digital. (The Cagle Diaries)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation