61-year-old woman claims she feels better now than in her 30s, shares secrets to looking young

A fitness-loving 61-year-old is sharing her secrets for aging gracefully – and trying to help women of all ages learn to love their bodies.

Bobbi Parker Hall from Portland, Ore., credits clean eating and weight training to her incredibly toned physique – which she said is better than when she was in her 30s.

“Until I hit [my] mid-fifties, I always struggled with the last 10-15 lbs [pounds] - I have small hips so I could carry it off and always looked skinnier than I was. My fat always went to my stomach area, thighs and arms too,” she told the Daily Mail.

Parker Hall, who used to be a bikini competitor, used to focus on cardio to keep her size. However, she did not see the transformation in her body until she started eating more – and adding heavy weights into her workout routine.

“When I figured out my food and started adding more weights than cardio, it all changed for me," she said. "That was really the key, because even though I was a personal trainer I still fell into the mind trap of believing I needed more cardio to look like I wanted to look."

The divorced mother-of-two now proudly shows off her washboard abs and sculpted legs on her Instagram page @modernbodiesfitness where she gives fitness and diet advice to others as an online trainer. Her main tips for looking young and aging well is to stay active, build muscle and eat healthy meals.

Though Parker Hall is committed to helping people look good on the outside, she also believe beauty comes from confidence and feel good on the inside.

“This brings me to another subject of body dysmorphia which a lot of us have. Learning to love you, and how God made you, is the most important thing a woman can do,” she said, noting that aging can be especially hard on women.

“But I have found fitness to be one of the best things to help with re-booting your life at this stage. We don't have to give up on our hopes and dreams,” she added.

Parker Hall’s focus is on creating ways for women to find brief periods of time every day to empower themselves through exercise.

“I want to come up with a way to help them carve out a few minutes for themselves, maybe it's just doing a few planks or sit-ups, or stretching 5 min[utes] here and there,” she said.

“Women always want to feel attractive and desired. Even at 80-years-old,” she said.

But overall, Parker Hall is carving out a space that allows women to feel good to just be themselves: “Be you. Go grey if you want to and dye your hair if you want to. Accept where you are at with your age and love the people in your life.”