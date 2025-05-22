Military heroes transition to civilian life with help of unique 'coffee meetings'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leaving the military and moving back into civilian life is a major shift — but for America’s heroes, there is one organization that is helping to make the transition smoother.

The Honor Foundation (THF) is assisting veterans as they transition by using the power of network building — one cup of coffee at a time.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, the foundation works with veterans to help them find their purpose after they leave the armed forces.

The foundation's "cups of coffee" program then draws on an internal directory of mentors and alumni to connect with those in the program.

Alex Moffitt of Springfield, Virginia, was in the U.S. Army for 10 years. She served as an air defense artillery officer, U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs, then led a civil affairs team.

"THF was a turning point," Moffitt told Fox News Digital.

"It helped me reflect and reconnect with a new purpose after having a very clear professional purpose from the time I was 18 to 32, since going into the civilian world has a different ‘feel.' It helped me build the confidence to pursue entrepreneurship."

There are some 3,700 alumni of the program to date, the foundation noted.

Moffitt arranged for many "cups of coffee" introductions, whether in person over coffee, during zoom interviews or at in-person events, she said.

"Some of the most transformative conversations happened in those informal settings," she said.

"One coffee chat led to my first startup fellowship."

Moffitt co-founded her own startup, Clara Copilot, an Al platform that gives a cognitive edge to organizations in the digital age, she said. She used another coffee meeting to develop the marketing strategy.

Damon Phillips, a mentor, was introduced to THF via a network connection that highlighted his career in human capital management in the federal defense space.

Phillips runs all federal programs for Eliassen Group, a National Talent Solutions and Professional Services Firm.

"I try to have at minimum three sessions a week with former or current mentees as well as any referrals sent my way," Phillips told Fox News Digital.

"This particular sub-set of transitioning veterans has lived a life in the ‘gray’ for 20+ years in most cases. My role is to [help] them become comfortable."

"They are not a burden to their network — they just need to ask!"

Phillips added, "A key role for THF members is building a digital brand and tapping into their vast network, while reinforcing that they are not a burden to their network — they just need to ask!"

He stressed that they need to "understand and live by the phrase, ‘Your network is your net worth.'"

Moffitt said military members can use THF to reconnect with their "why" outside the uniform to build an "actionable roadmap for what's next."

"Whether you're pivoting into tech, policy, venture or entrepreneurship, THF gives you the space, mentorship and network to explore those options with intention," she said.

Moffitt said some of her friends who did not have the chance to join THF have had a harder time making a pivot to civilian life.

"That network-building is uncomfortable at first, and its value isn't always immediate," said Moffitt.

"But the trust you create through those early conversations becomes the foundation for future opportunities."

She added, "In the military, we rely on trust and shared experience to operate. The civilian world is no different, you just have to put in the reps to build it in a new domain."