Michigan hairstylists say they’re targeted for breaking coronavirus orders

A group Michigan hairstylists think the governor is targeting them.

Angela Rigas, along with a handful of other stylists in the area, claim the state is going after their cosmetology licenses after they protested Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, which mandated many businesses including salons, to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MLive.com, Rigas offered free haircuts during a May 20 rally in front of the Michigan State Capitol, where at least seven women were given $500 disorderly conduct citations by Michigan State Police troopers after not abiding by verbal warnings. The state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is moving to now revoke their licenses.

Rigas said during a June 22 press conference that officials in the state are “making an example out of us of what happens when you don’t comply with her unlawful orders." A lawyer for six of seven of the women says he plans to file motions to dismiss and expects a hearing in July.

Personal-care businesses were permitted to reopen June 10 in Northern Michigan and June 15 in the rest of the state if they followed safety precautions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

There were more than 61,230 positive COVID-19 and 5,846 related deaths in the state as of Sunday, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.

