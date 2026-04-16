Fox News Digital's News Quiz: April 17, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring multiple women accusing Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexual assault, and Heather Locklear connecting with an '80s icon.

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger dodged Fox News Digital questions, and left-wing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker made Islamophobia accusations against a media figure, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of presidential proposals, astronaut appetites and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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