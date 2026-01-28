Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Bill Belichick 'unequivocally deserves' to be first-ballot Hall of Famer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s relationship with Bill Belichick may have deteriorated toward the end of the coach’s 23-year tenure, but the longtime owner is with the masses who feel he should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Shock is an understatement for how the football world reacted to reports that Belichick didn’t get the necessary votes to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first try.

Kraft was among those, saying Belichick "unequivocally" should be heading to Canton.

"Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves," Kraft said in a statement.

"As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of The National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time, and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Prominent figures in football, including Kraft’s and Belichick’s crown jewel, quarterback Tom Brady, had something to say about the coach with the second-most wins all time and six Super Bowl rings not being elected.

"I don’t understand it," Brady said on Seattle Sports 710-AM. "If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Fame, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Fame, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it."

Kansas City Chiefs great Patrick Mahomes, who went against Belichick’s Patriots in his career, added it was "insane" to see the news.

"Don’t even understand how this could be possible," Mahomes responded on X to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s post about the news Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction in his first year of eligibility.

ESPN reported that Belichick, who received the news last Friday that he didn’t make the cut, asked an associate, "Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?"

"What does a guy have to do?" he reportedly added.

ESPN added that Belichick, who also won two Super Bowls during his time as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, was "puzzled" and "disappointed" he didn’t secure at least 80% of votes from the Hall’s committee members.

"Politics kept him out. He doesn't believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments," a source told the outlet.

Belichick owns the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history, going 333-178, including the playoffs. He is second only to the great Don Shula, the Hall of Famer who has 347 victories.

It is Belichick’s track record leading a dynasty in New England that had many believing there was no way he would make it past the first ballot.

ESPN reported that the infamous Spygate and Deflategate scandals involving the Patriots during Belichick’s time in charge did come up during deliberations about whether to vote him into Canton.

Kraft is also a finalist for the Hall of Fame as a contributor, and he’s considered a strong candidate to enter immortality in Canton. However, some speculate, if Belichick isn’t in, will Kraft also not make it?

The relationship between the owner and head coach soured toward the end of the Patriots' dynasty with Belichick at the helm. The handling of Brady’s exit, when he chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl in his first season outside of Foxborough, and public statements about credit for success led to big headlines on Belichick’s way out before the 2024 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

