Published

Melania Trump in Hermes headscarf likened to Jackie Kennedy

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wrapped up their whirlwind five-day state visit to Europe on Friday, with some eagle-eyed style critics arguing that FLOTUS’ departure outfit channeled Jackie Kennedy.

The first lady looked chic for the transatlantic flight, boarding Air Force One at Shannon Airport in a beige Burberry trench coat and black Louboutin pumps, the Daily Express reports. What’s gotten people talking, however, were the accessories: a baby blue Hermes headscarf paired with oversized sunglasses.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump make their way to Air Force One at Shannon Airport in County Clare, Ireland, on June 7, 2019, for their return trip to Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

"This reminds me of a previous First Lady and fashion icon, Jackie Kennedy," one Twitter user said of the “gorgeous” women.

Other commenters agreed that Trump "appeared to be inspired by Jackie O" in the headscarf that kept her hair back on the windy runway. The style icon was known to sport the accessory – plus oversized shades – during her travels, too.

In a larger sense, the fashion moment was hardly the first time that Trump’s sense of style has reportedly evoked that of her fellow first lady, AOL reports.

Most famously, the former model wore a powder blue suit to her husband’s presidential inauguration in 2017 -- a look that apparently nodded Kennedy’s similar ensemble for the same occasion in 1961.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak