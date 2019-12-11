Meghan Markle's designer pal ordered to stop advertising with royal's photos: report

Buckingham Palace has made it clear that the Duchess of Sussex’s influential “Markle sparkle” is not for sale, after reportedly ordering designer Jennifer Meyer to remove photos of the duchess from her eponymous jewelry brand’s online presence.

On Tuesday, a “dozen images” of Meghan Markle wearing pieces by pal Meyer – with links to purchase – were allegedly removed from Meyer’s Instagram and website for her fine jewelry business, the Daily Mirror reports.

Frustrated officials for the palace are said to have recently contacted Meyer, ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire, and demanded that she take down the potentially “damaging” pictures of Duchess Meghan in the bling.

“Jennifer Meyer has been told to remove the images and in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the royal family,” a source allegedly told the Mirror.

Apparently a fan of her work, Markle has been photographed “at least 10 times” wearing Meyer’s delicate designs, including during some high-profile moments. The proud mom sported a subtle necklace while introducing baby Archie to the world in May and again chose earrings from the brand when meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu in September, the Mirror reports.

The former actress also stepped out in an $850 gold “mummy” nameplate necklace by Meyer at her lavish New York City baby shower in the spring and swapped her engagement band for a $250 turquoise ring during her Africa tour, per Page Six.

Page Six claims that Markle wasn’t able to accept a “box of goodies” that the jewelry designer initially sent across the pond, per palace protocol, and instead paid for the bling herself.

In exchange, Meyer agreed to a legal arrangement with the palace and promised to not advertise the association with Duchess Meghan – though Meyer’s team “didn’t understand” the strict rules of the nondisclosure agreement, and subsequently shared the duchess’ image online.

“Meghan has again blurred the line between ­celebrity and royalty,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the Mirror of the mix-up.

Markle and Meyer are said to have become friends during the royal’s acting days.

Images of famous women in Hollywood, including Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen, in the ritzy jewelry remain featured on the designer’s Instagram page.