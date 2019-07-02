Serena Williams sports special Nike 'Broosh' at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is certainly shining on the Wimbledon stage — thanks in part to a glittery addition to her outfit, courtesy of Nike.

Williams, who scored a win against Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, brightened her victory with Nike’s “Broosh” accessory, which was sewn onto her white knit tennis dress.

The Swoosh brooch – nicknamed the “Broosh” – was made specifically for Serena, using 34 Swarovski crystals to mark the age Serena was when she most recently won Wimbledon in 2016, according to a press release.

"I also wanted her to feel like it was something her grandmother could have worn, but of course give it a modern spin and make it just right for Serena," says Abby Swancutt, Global Design Director for NikeCourt.

Williams is scheduled to play on July 4 against Kaja Juvan from Slovenia.