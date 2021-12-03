True meaning of Christmas and the joy of faith: How to reach out to others

We celebrate Christmas "because God gave us the gift of His son to show us the way toward salvation," says Lauren Green in the new book All American Christmas by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy.

It's an important point that often gets lost in all the hustle and bustle associated with this time of year.

Fortunately, co-authors Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy have devoted an entire section of their new book to the real reason we celebrate Christmas.

In a section of the book called "The Joy of Faith," the Duffys share their own strong faith beliefs and practices as they raise their nine children to know and understand the religious meaning of Christmas.

In addition, they've invited other Fox News personalities, contributors, and staff to share their beliefs, stories, and convictions about Christmas as well.

Featured in the book are thoughts and insights from Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Geraldo Rivera, Lawrence Jones, Emily Compagno, Martha MacCallum, Pete Hegseth, Brit Hume, and many others.

A number of these stories and many more touch on faith in one way or another.

CHARLES PAYNE ON CHRISTMAS: ‘ALWAYS SOMETHING YOU CAN DO’ FOR OTHERS

In the following excerpt from All American Christmas, Fox News Channel's chief religion correspondent Lauren Green shares why she loves giving to others — "and there are plenty of opportunities to give even in your [own] circle," she writes meaningfully. "There are plenty of people who are right next to you."

‘They need a shoulder to cry on’: Read this excerpt from ‘All American Christmas’

Lauren Green in All American Christmas: My church does a lot of ministries to reach out to the homeless, to raise funds for toys or gifts and presents for people who don't have enough, that I give through … You can give [the homeless] money on the street, or you can point them toward things like the Bowery Mission [in Manhattan], which is directed toward helping people on a longer-term basis.

I was listening to a friend of mine, who is really one of my spiritual mentors, and she's in her late eighties, but she's so vibrant and such a wonderful woman of faith. And she was talking about the philanthropic opportunities that God presents us with.

There are opportunities all the way around, but sometimes we forget that the people who need us might be our neighbors next to us.

Yes, we need to give to the poor. But then, just as Jesus talks about the poor in spirit, there are people who need our help but don't need financial assistance.

CHRISTMAS AND WHAT IT REALLY MEANS: TIPS FOR KEEPING US ROOTED IN FAITH

They need a shoulder to cry on. They need a friend who will listen to their pain and sorrows.

Sometimes we think that if somebody has all the money in the world and all the resources, they don't hurt or need a listening ear. But there is such a thing as the poor in spirit.

There are so many aspects and facets of this world that take us away from God, that detract from our really seeking God.

So if Christmas is God coming in the flesh — God breaking through our world and coming in the flesh to heal us, to heal this world — then we can bring heaven to earth by extending that love and kindness to our fellow human beings.

That's when heaven and nature can sing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's when we can all bring joy to some part of our world. —Lauren Green, Fox News Channel's chief religion correspondent based in New York

Excerpted from All American Christmas by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy. To purchase a copy, click here.