The Masters 2022: Mind your manners if you're a 'patron' at golf's great event

For those at home who are watching the last day of great golf at The Masters on Sunday, April 10, 2022 — it's business as usual.

But for patrons (not "fans") on site at one of professional golf's most prestigious events, there is no running, no shouting, no taking of photographs during tournament play (on cell phones or otherwise) and many other rules and procedures that must be followed on the grounds of perhaps the most beautiful golf course in the country, maybe even the world, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

While some folks may chafe at the strictness, one New Yorker who feels lucky to have attended The Masters twice in his life told Fox News Digital, "The rules actually bring civility to the game. People can enjoy golf without hassles. I didn't mind the rules at all. I found it sort of refreshing, actually."

He added, "It allows the players to play their best golf without distraction."

Another point: The New York "patron" said he enjoyed the almost unbelievably low prices of food sold at The Masters. "Best deals around," he said.

Even in 2022, a pimento cheese sandwich will set you back $1.50.

A cup of coffee? One buck. A bottle of water? Same.

Ahead of Sunday's first tee-off time of 10:10 a.m. — and as Scottie Scheffler goes into Sunday with a three-stroke lead over Cameron Smith (while Tiger Woods posted his worst score ever at Augusta, during his miraculous return to pro golf following a car crash in Feb. 2021) — here's a look at some of the most important rules at The Masters.

Walk, don't run

Hoping to break into a sprint to see your favorite golfer tee off? Try speed-walking instead. Do not run. Running is out of bounds at Augusta.

Forget the cell phone

There is no cell phone use or picture-taking permitted during tournament play. (The only time patrons can take photographs is during the practice rounds.)

Follow the chair rules

Once you place your chair in your location of choice — say, at the 12th hole at Amen Corner — you can leave it there for the day. No one will touch it — just as you shouldn't, and will not, touch or move anyone else's chair. Also, no chairs can have armrests at The Masters. There isn't enough room.

Do not sit on the grass

Use those chairs, please (see above rule). Lounging on the beautifully manicured and gorgeously maintained grass and grounds can only lead to trouble.

Use proper terminology

Those watching tournament play on site are called "patrons" at Augusta, not "fans" or "spectators." Also, use "the first nine" and "the second nine" to describe the holes, not "the front nine" or "the back nine" or any other variation. In addition, bring your "badge" to The Masters, not your "ticket."

Don't even try to ask players for an autograph

It is not permitted. Period.

Leave your backpack in the car or at home

No backpacks may be brought on the grounds.

Ditto for coolers and children's strollers — don't even think about it.

Do not heckle anyone

If you do, you're likely to be quickly reprimanded by staffers, possibly even escorted off the grounds.

"We believe that [the no-heckling rule is] important, not only here at The Masters, but in every tournament," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, said in 2018, as The New York Post reported. "We take that part of our policies very seriously, and we will always take action to make sure that all of our policies are enforced, including that one."