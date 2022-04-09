Tigers Woods' 20 best inspirational quotes and life lessons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As golfing great Tiger Woods — who shot a 74 in the second round on Friday in Augusta to make the cut at The Masters this weekend — gets set to tee off again on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. E.T., here are some of his most inspiring words about discipline, success and the pursuit of greatness on the greens that anyone can appreciate.

Woods is playing professional golf again in April 2022 after suffering devastating leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles more than a year ago.

However, in the quotes included below, Woods' words often apply not only to golf — but to the personal pursuit of excellence.

"The key is to consistently put yourself in a position to win." — Tiger Woods

Some of these quotes are taken from the great book "Tiger Woods: How I Play Golf" (Grand Central Publishing), which he wrote with the editors of Golf Digest back in 2011, while other quotes here come from interviews he's given or statements he's made throughout his career.

As Woods plays The Masters this April, dive into this list of quotes — they're inspirational at any time of year and for virtually anyone in any position.

1. "The greatest thing about tomorrow is I will be better than I am today. And that's how I look at my life … That's the beauty of tomorrow."

2. "Disappointment is part of the game, and how I handle it defines me as a competitor."

3. "Golf requires patience and perseverance. There are no shortcuts."

4. "It is my obligation to share my knowledge with others because that is what I was taught."

5. "A teacher's obligation is not to be taken lightly, especially when it is proven through experience."

6. "Ultimately, golf is a journey full of learning and discovering."

7. "It wasn't by accident that I learned to play golf from the green back to the tee."

8. "I focus only on what I can control — my next shot — not things I can't, like the heat."

9. "A key to my success: I develop a game plan and try to stick to it."

10. "No matter how many physical gifts a person might have, to refine them, you must bust your butt."

11. "True competitors love the battle."

12. "The key is to consistently put yourself in a position to win."

13. "The game should never be boring, especially when you're working to improve."

14. "In the big picture what truly matters is the lives we touch."

15. "Never listen to other people's expectations. You should live your life and live up to your own expectations."

16. "Other players may outplay me from time to time, but they'll never outwork me."

17. "There’s no point in going to a tournament if you don’t believe that you can win it."

18. "I think the fact that I was able to get myself here to this point is a success."

19. "I love to go outside and just be outside."

20. "I want to go, go, go."