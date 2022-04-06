Expand / Collapse search
Masters 2022: Tiger Woods is back, odds and predictions are in

The 2022 Masters tournament is kicking off in Augusta, Georgia. The event runs from April 7 to April 10.

Covered by: Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj and David Aaro

Betting on the Masters? Choose wisely

Tiger Woods of the United States gestures during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. ( Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods may be playing at Augusta National this week but he's far from the favorite to win the tournament.

The 46-year-old is +4500 to win the tournament, according to the latest odds from FOX Bet. He’s +900 to finish in the top 5, +400 to finish in the top 10 and +175 to finish in the top 20.

For more on this story: Masters 2022 odds: Tiger Woods far from the betting favorite

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Tiger Woods intends to play at the Masters

Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 15th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP)

Tiger Woods hedged a bit when asked whether he planned on playing the Masters this week but appeared to be hopeful.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," he told reporters Tuesday.

Woods played nine rounds on Wednesday and appeared to be ready to play in Thursday's first round. As of right now, he's set to be in Group 14 with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

That group is set to tee off at around 10:34 a.m. ET.

For more on this story: Tiger Woods on competing at Masters: 'As of right now, I feel like I am going to play'

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Live Coverage begins here