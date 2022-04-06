Masters 2022: Tiger Woods is back, odds and predictions are in

Betting on the Masters? Choose wisely

Tiger Woods may be playing at Augusta National this week but he's far from the favorite to win the tournament.

The 46-year-old is +4500 to win the tournament, according to the latest odds from FOX Bet. He’s +900 to finish in the top 5, +400 to finish in the top 10 and +175 to finish in the top 20.

