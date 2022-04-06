Masters 2022: Tiger Woods is back, odds and predictions are in
The 2022 Masters tournament is kicking off in Augusta, Georgia. The event runs from April 7 to April 10.
Tiger Woods may be playing at Augusta National this week but he's far from the favorite to win the tournament.
The 46-year-old is +4500 to win the tournament, according to the latest odds from FOX Bet. He’s +900 to finish in the top 5, +400 to finish in the top 10 and +175 to finish in the top 20.
Tiger Woods hedged a bit when asked whether he planned on playing the Masters this week but appeared to be hopeful.
"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," he told reporters Tuesday.
Woods played nine rounds on Wednesday and appeared to be ready to play in Thursday's first round. As of right now, he's set to be in Group 14 with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.
That group is set to tee off at around 10:34 a.m. ET.
