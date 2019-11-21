Maria Bartiromo says Thanksgiving is extra special with puppies and pasta

Maria Bartiromo says her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations are mostly “traditional” – with a twist.

Puppies, pasta and trips to the movies are just some of the things that make the feast special for her loved ones each year, revealed the host of “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network and “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel.

Ahead of the holiday, the Emmy award-winning anchor opened up about why she’s feeling especially grateful this year and shared one of her family’s favorite Thanksgiving traditions (Hint: it involves a Labrador, a Maltese and a hilarious annual photo-op.)

NEIL CAVUTO'S FAVORITE PART OF THANKSGIVING IS RELIVING OLD MEMORIES, EVEN THE EMBARRASSING ONES

For starters, Bartiromo described the Thanksgiving festivities in her household as “pretty traditional” when it comes to the turkey, trimmings and quality “chit chat” time before dinner.

After the feast, you won’t likely catch her watching football or taking a nap, however. Through the last few years, the host and her husband have a tradition of going out to the movies.

“I don’t know why, I guess, it’s just the next day, a lot of people are off, and it’s an opportunity to go out. We don’t go out a lot,” Bartiromo joked. “But the night of Thanksgiving is sort of the kickoff to a holiday weekend, so we’re able to actually do something outside of the house.”

As for quirky customs, Bartiromo and her sister always get their dogs together for a traditional photo-op.

“For a lot of years, we would go to my sister’s house for Thanksgiving dinner, and I would always bring my baby Maltese to play with her baby Lab,” the anchor said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Even though Penny the lab was younger than Bartiromo’s Maltese named Ella Bella, Penny had a funny habit of trying to “eat” the small pup by putting her face in her mouth.

“I always said, ‘This is not funny, that your dog thinks it’s so funny, to put my dog’s head in her mouth!’” Bartiromo exclaimed. “It was just so funny that it became a tradition… to get the dogs together. On Thanksgiving, we try to – no matter whose house it’s at – bring the dogs, and we force them to play.”

“Not exactly the way I want them to play, the way Penny was playing, but it made us laugh,” she added.

The host said that her family’s dinner table mostly features a classic spread, with some Italian-inspired twists.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“A couple of times there, my dad wanted to switch to chicken, and my mom wanted pasta. So, we’re traditional, but then we add in our own sort of alternatives to the tradition with pasta as well,” she recalled. “Italian!”

On the other hand, Bartiromo cited brussels sprouts as her least favorite Thanksgiving dish.

“They’re good every other day of the year but I think it’s too much on Thanksgiving,” she explained.

"I’m grateful for my family... my friends... to live in this incredible country... my job... all of my colleagues." — Maria Bartiromo

This year, Bartiromo says she has an especially “long list” of people and things she is thankful for.

“I’m grateful for my family, I’m grateful for my husband, I’m grateful for our new puppy, which we just took in. We adopted a rescue,” she shared. “I’m grateful for my family… my friends… to live in this incredible country… for my job, I’m grateful for all of my colleagues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t have a lot to complain about, and so I always think it’s a good excuse to remember how lucky I am, and be grateful for all that God has given me,” Bartiromo mused. “And I want to make sure that I take the time to think about that, and come up with ways to give back, because I’m so grateful.”