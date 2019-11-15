Neil Cavuto's favorite part of Thanksgiving is reliving old memories, even the embarrassing ones

The best part of Thanksgiving for Neil Cavuto is the opportunity for his family to “reconnect and remember.”

The host of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" and "Cavuto Live" on Fox News Channel and "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Fox Business Network explains that given the hubbub of daily life, precious moments with loved ones can feel “rare,” making slow-down time during the holiday season all the more special.

Of course, catching up over a delicious Thanksgiving feast only sweetens the deal.

“What I love about Thanksgiving is everyone getting together and eating like pigs,” Cavuto says. “I always try to get first dibs on the turkey if I can; my sons usually beat me to it. But it’s just a great time for everyone to be together and have fun.”

But one typical Thanksgiving side that won’t be dished out at the dinner table is any kind of political beef.

“Lately, our big thing has been to avoid political fights. We have extremes in our family, so we try to leave that away from the table,” the host laughed. “Invariably, certain things will come up, but it’s always in good fun.”

More importantly, Cavuto said he’s most grateful for time with loved ones over the holiday season.

“I know that sounds cliché, but I think at the holidays, whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas and beyond, moments are rare,” he said.

"It’s a chance for families to reconnect and remember. I don’t think we get a chance to do that a lot," he added.

In years past, Cavuto said that his father “loved to take pictures of everything” and was keen on catching family adventures on his old Bell and Howell and Polaroid cameras.

“I’ve digitized all of that, like a nerd, but I’m so glad he [captured those moments], because we have these [photos] from when I was little, and my brother was little, and my sisters were little,” he said of the images. “We treasure them.”

Watch the rest of the clip above to learn which old pictures the Cavuto crew often crack jokes about during the holidays. (Hint: It might have something to do with Neil’s high school fashion statements.)