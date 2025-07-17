Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Man takes his tip back after 'humiliation' by waitress, plus medieval monastery grabs spotlight

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A waitress looks disappointed at the tip she received.

A waitress at a restaurant appears disappointed about the small tip she received from a customer. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

TABLES TURNED: After receiving poor service at a restaurant, a customer faced criticism from his waitress over his tip, leading to a controversial decision.

MOATED MAJESTY: A property with royal history, plus chapel and moated gardens, is in the spotlight.

'PLEASE LEAVE QUIETLY': Social media reacts to bartenders' method of using printed cards to cut off drunk customers.

A man seen with head down on bar and hand around glass of liquor with bottle nearby.

Some bartenders are turning to cards to inform drunk customers that they've been cut off. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

DORM DAYS - Families can save on dorm-room needs such as desk storage, lamps and laundry bags. Here's how. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

This article was written by Fox News staff.