Historic medieval monastery once visited by legendary kings hits market with royal catch

A jaw-dropping medieval property is on the real estate market in England, offering a pastoral life to interested buyers – but there's a catch.

The property, called St. John's Jerusalem, was originally used by a group of warrior monks called the Knights Hospitallers. It's located in the historic village of Sutton-at-Hone in Kent.

The house dates back to the 12th century, according to real estate agency Strutt & Parker. It functioned as a preceptory, or a local headquarters/monastery for the knights, who fought in the Crusades.

"Dating from 1199 and set in moated gardens with a lodge cottage and former deer park, this historic house is privately set in a wonderful and very private and protected setting," the listing reads.

The main house was remodeled in the Georgian era, still retaining some medieval charm. It boasts eight bedrooms, a high-ceilinged drawing room and a modernized kitchen.

The listing calls the main building a "wonderfully atmospheric home of exceptional quality," featuring a 13th-century chapel at its east end.

"The house is approached by a long carriage driveway, which meanders through the former deer park, beginning beside the two-bedroom lodge cottage … and ending at a generous turning circle with a central lawn in front of the house," the listing says.

"This is a rare chance to acquire the opportunity to live in and care for this house."

The whole package is being sold in the range of £3,250,000 – equal to over $4.4 million U.S. dollars.

The catch? The property is not being sold outright — and plans call for it to be handed back to the National Trust in less than a century.

The lease ends on Sept. 29, 2122.

Edward Church, the real estate agent for the property, told Fox News Digital that listings like St. John's Jerusalem are rare.

"These are among the most special houses as they are in the custodianship of this body that protects houses of national importance," Church said.

The agent also noted it's possible to extend the lease in the future.

Church added, "The lease is a necessary item and is something that really only exists in very rare circumstances."

Though the lease might dull the appeal of the listing FOR some, whoever purchases the property will be walking in the steps of kings.

The 24-acre property was also regularly frequented by legendary medieval leaders, including King John and Henry III, with the earliest-recorded visit in 1214.

"Subsequently, the lease of the buildings and lands was given to a series of important royal favorites with London connections such as John de Pulteney, who built Penshurst Place and Thomas Cromwell," the listing notes.

"The Order’s lands in England, Sutton-at-Hone included, were confiscated and sold off by Henry VIII in 1540."

The property also boasts a garden "like no other," complemented by an idyllic moat of a chalk stream and English yews, per Strutt & Parker.

The current owners "have respected the history of the site (and the extensive archaeology beneath), including a garden of medicinal plants that complements the history of the Knights Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, who established the original preceptory on the site," the listing adds.

"An orchard (reflecting that established by naturalist Abraham Hill in 1670, who was responsible for introducing the Kentish Pippin apple to Kent) and a nuttery are found to the south of the house."