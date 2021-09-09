Man reveals 'right' way to cut an English muffin and the internet is divided

Sometimes it pays to read the directions.

That’s what Sidneyraz, 32, showed his 1.1 million followers in late August when he shared what's apparently the right way to separate English muffins.

In an ongoing TikTok series where he shares things he wishes he knew before he hit his 30s, Sidneyraz demonstrated that English muffins should be cut in half with a fork.

"You’re supposed to open English muffins up with a fork?" he questioned near the start of his 30-second clip.

The astounded TikTok creator went on to put his reading glasses on before he read the instructions printed on the back of the English muffin package.

"Split using a fork," he read aloud.

Giving the method a try, Sidneyraz got a fork and proceeded to cut it in half using the utensil's prongs.

"Fork. Insert it gently. This is gonna be perfect," he said when he began his demonstration. "This – this is perfect."

The video garnered more than 6.3 million views and 744,500 likes from TikTok users.

Thousands of commenters were divided on Sidneyraz’s discovery with some already knowing the right way to separate English muffins while many others were either unaware or didn’t care for the method.

"Fork helps to get better nooks and crannies," one TikTok user pointed out. "I thought everybody knew that."

"I literally eat an English muffin every day and just rip it apart and hope for the best but now I just wanna try this," another user wrote.

Other commenters shared they prefer to use knives or their hands with a "fist n twist" technique.

One naysayer wrote, "You’re telling me I have to wash an extra dish sooo I will not be doing that."

Sidneyraz and representatives for Thomas’ Baked Goods – a leader in the English muffin space – did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.