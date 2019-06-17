Makeup artist claims bride-to-be refused to hire her unless she changed mind 'about being gay'

A makeup artist in Texas is using a recent interaction with a potential client to highlight the homophobia she’s still dealing with in 2019.

Kristian Cardenas, who operates Makeup & Hair by Kristian, took to Twitter last week to share screenshots of an alleged text conversation with a bride-to-be who was seeking a makeup artist for her upcoming wedding.

Once the woman learns Cardenas is gay, however, she refuses to consider her for the job — unless she decides to “change your mind about being gay.”

The bride, who was not identified, had reportedly been referred to Cardenas by a friend, according to the screenshots Cardenas posted.

However, after Cardenas provided her prices and a link to her business’ Facebook page, the woman told Cardenas she would not be comfortable using the services of a gay makeup artist.

“I have a few questions I was wondering if you could answer,” the woman asks Cardenas, according to the screenshot. She follows soon after with, “Are you gay?”

“Yes ma’am I am,” Cardenas responds. “But what does that have to do with your wedding or my services?”

“Oh, I don’t want a gay person doing my wedding,” the woman admits. “I saw your FB and I couldn’t tell if you were or weren’t gay.”

Cardenas writes that the woman’s decision is “totally fine” and appears to be content to end the conversation, but the bride-to-be followed up with more questions.

“How can you be a Latina woman and be gay? You know being gay is a sin,” she asks, according to the screenshots. “I will pray for you my friend. I’m sorry you’ve chosen a path that’s going to send you straight to hell. I think you do beautiful makeup by I just can’t have someone who’s gay being apart [sic] of my special day. The wedding is in a church and I don’t want you walking into my church. If you at any chance change your mind about being gay let me know so I can book you.”

Cardenas shared the alleged exchange with her Twitter followers on June 12, saying she was taken aback by the interaction, and urging those who saw the post to “please be kind [to] everyone you meet.”

“Openly sharing who I am with the world is my choice; a choice I will never apologize for,” Cardenas wrote. “I love what I do and who I am.”

Cardenas also stressed that “homophobia is a real issue still in 2019.“

The post has since earned over 314,000 likes. Thousands of commenters have also weighed in, many of them lending words of support.

Cardenas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but she did tell her Twitter followers she was thankful for the kind words.

“To everyone messaging me on all my social media, I promise I’m seeing y’alls messages. I love all the support y’all are giving me don’t be afraid to message me and tell me your story, words of encouragement, or anything you’d like. I’d love to hear from you.”