Beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill responds to 'hairy,' 'lumpy' lipstick complaints

Beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill has broken her silence on the controversy swirling around her inaugural lipstick launch, responding to customer’s allegations that the products are “hairy,” “lumpy,” melting and more.

In late May, the social media personality launched her eponymous line Jaclyn Cosmetics, a 20-shade lipstick line with each cosmetic retailing for $18.

However, many outraged customers soon reported that many of the lipsticks appeared to be defective. Some shoppers claimed that their lipstick featured a “lumpy,” “gritty” or “melty” texture, while other complained that their products had tiny, mysterious balls embedded inside of them or were covered in hair-like fuzz.

Monitoring the outcry on Twitter, Hill profusely apologized for the incident, telling followers that her brand would be offering full refunds and sending out new products to any unhappy customers.

On June 12, the 28-year-old posted a fourteen-minute clip to YouTube in which she elaborated on the situation and expressed her remorse for the launch gone wrong.

WARNING: Video contains expletive language.

"You know why we are here,” a makeup-free Hill began the video, which has since been viewed over 1.7 million times on the platform.

Addressing the varied complaints, the beauty blogger said that after conducting an “in depth investigation,” she and her team were able to determine that many of the lipstick issues were effectively caused by the manufacturing process. For example, Hill said that the “hairs” on the products came from white cotton gloves worn by lab workers and the “black dots” on the makeup, were, in fact, oxygen bubbles.

"We made a lot of product in a very short amount of time and although we all thought it was going to be perfect and fresh that's not the case," she said, detailing that the products were never “expired” or unsafe to use, as they feature 100 percent FDA approved ingredients.

Nevertheless, the makeup pro admitted she was “embarrassed” by the turn of events, and assured it would never happen again.

“I want to make this right for my customers, this is my first launch, and it’s very embarrassing,” Hill said.

