Feuding brides ruin each other’s weddings: 'Two wrongs don't make a right'

Two wrongs don’t make a right, but they can make for very amusing stories sometimes.

Reddit user Mira11 took the site’s Bridezilla forums to share a story about his cousin’s wife (Emma) getting revenge on a woman (Sarah) who ruined her wedding (he claims to have changed the names of the two brides). It all started when Sarah decided to announce her engagement in the middle of Emma’s wedding reception.

According to the original post, “after the ceremony was over and the party had only just started, one of the bridesmaids (Sarah) decided to announce her own engagement. The attention was immediately taken away from the newlyweds and brought to the bridesmaid (who I'll call Sarah) and her equally-smug fiancé.

At the time, Emma seemed to be upset but didn’t make a scene. “(She) didn't make a scene or utter a single negative word about Sarah. She looked like she was on the verge of tears, but she kept grinning and acted very happy for the other couple. This was unusual, as Emma is typically quite confrontational and speaks her mind no matter the consequences.”

BRIDE DEMANDS GUESTS 'GIFT' MORE MONEY THE MORNING AFTER THE WEDDING

Apparently, Emma was waiting for the right moment to get her revenge. Which apparently came when Sarah got married. “Sarah later picked Emma to be the maid of honor at her own wedding,” Mira11 posted.

Before the ceremony started, Emma switched out the white flower petals in the flower girls’ baskets with blue petals without telling the bride, who didn’t notice the change until they were already scattered down the aisle. “Sarah looked very confused upon seeing the blue petals (which didn't coordinate whatsoever with her theme),” Mira11 posted, “but of course she didn't say anything about it at the moment. Most of Sarah's other bridesmaids were also Emma's friends, had attended Emma's wedding, and were in on Emma's scheme. At the reception, Emma's sisters and the other bridesmaids were tight-lipped when Sarah began demanding to know why there were blue petals. The wedding planner ended up getting a lot of abuse for not checking the flower girls' baskets before they walked down the aisle.”

BRIDE WON'T LET GRIEVING MAID OF HONOR OFF THE HOOK FOR BACHELORETTE PARTY

During the reception, Emma was set to give a speech in front of a giant screen displaying photos of Sarah and her husband. When it came time to give her speech, “Emma took the remote that controlled the presentation screen and at first she showed some pre-approved humorous photos of Sarah with Emma and other friends to facilitate a couple of lighthearted jokes. Then, at the very end, Emma said to Sarah that she must be wondering why there were blue petals instead of the white ones originally planned.”

At this point, Emma displayed the final slide of her presentation, which Sarah had not seen before the wedding. As Mira11 posted, “Emma announced in front of everyone that she was five months pregnant and that she'd just discovered the baby was a boy, hence the blue petals. The last slide? Her ultrasound picture.”

Obviously, this got a big reaction from everyone gathered. Apparently, Sarah was incredibly upset about the turn of events, and Emma was thrown out of the party.

Based on the responses, Reddit users didn’t think either bride acted appropriately. As one user put it, “Ridiculous. As someone said, two wrongs don't make a right. And the second wrong was way over the top, especially if the wedding planner got in trouble. Way too much drama.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another user joined in, saying, “They both sound like horrible people I wouldn't want to be friends with. Nothing awesome here.” Another user felt that there was a better way for Emma to handle her frustrations, posting, “As others have said, not ‘awesome’ at all. Simply, it's childish and petty. The time to demonstrate that you were upset with the original engagement announcement was then and there.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another user posted a similar sentiment, saying “You can also express your emotions directly to people instead of passive-aggressively ruining their wedding. ‘You ruined mine so I’m ruining yours’ is a toddler’s philosophy.”