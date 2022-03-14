St. Patrick's Day: US's most Irish cities and their beloved pubs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s no better excuse for Americans to sport green and crack open a cold one than St. Patrick’s Day, but some U.S. cities have a little more "luck of the Irish" than others.

A new study ranked the most Irish U.S. cities based on Irish population, the number of cultural groups and events, and the restaurant and pub scene.

Starting at number one is Boston, Mass. — which took top honors for America’s most Irish city — followed by Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Pa. and Naperville, Ill., to round out the top five, according to the new study from LawnStarter.

Here's what makes these cities America's own pots of gold — plus, check out some of the best Irish digs according to locals.

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston topped the list as the U.S.'s most Irish city — coming in third for the most Irish restaurants and bars and St. Patrick’s Day and cultural events, and second for the most Irish organizations.

The Blackstone Street pub draws inspiration from a traditional marketplace pub in Cork City, Ireland, as a place for travelers to stop in and take a load off.

Boston’s history of mass Irish immigration sparked its high population and aided in the growth of the city’s pool of pubs in the South Boston and historic downtown areas — including Ned Devine’s, known for its award-winning clam chowder, and the cozy dive Durty Nelly’s.

The Blackstone Street pub draws inspiration from a traditional marketplace pub in Cork City, Ireland, as a place for travelers to stop in and take a load off.

2. Chicago, Illinois

There’s no doubt painting the Chicago River green is one reason The Windy City landed in the number two spot for most Irish city in the U.S. Besides its slew of notable bars and restaurants, Chicago also ranked first for the most St. Patrick’s Day events and other cultural events.

Locals agree there’s nothing quite like the glittery ceilings and family-owned feel at Chicago pub Butch McGuire’s. The Division Street bar, surviving for more than 50 years, earned a legacy as America’s original bar for singles — said to unify more than 10,000 marriages throughout the decades — and was the first pub in the U.S. to have Guinness on tap.

3. New York, New York

The city that never sleeps ranks as America’s third most Irish city, topping the charts for the most restaurants and bars as well as for Irish organizations. As the St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan (it starts at 11 a.m.), scores of locals will be flocking to the Big Apple’s oldest Irish pub: McSorley’s.

The East Village relic, founded in 1854, is embellished with historic memorabilia, sawdust-strewn floors and wishbones left behind by fallen WWI soldiers. The cash-only pub offers only two drink options for merrymakers: light or dark beer.

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh landed in the fourth spot on the list for the city’s booming Irish population. Pennsylvania residents drink the most on average on St. Paddy’s Day year over year, a study by time2play found; the city of Philadelphia sneaks up as the sixth most Irish city in America.

Pittsburgh is home to a collection of large Irish bars and small, hidden gems like Kelly’s Korner Bar.

Even though the TV sitcom "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" set the bar with the fictional Paddy’s Irish Pub, Pittsburgh is home to a collection of large Irish bars and small, hidden gems like Kelly’s Korner Bar. Pittsburgh City Paper described the Butler Street dive as a "basic bar in the best possible ways," praising Kelly’s Korner for its retro jukebox tunes and devotion to the color green.

5. Naperville, Illinois

The western Chicago suburb of Naperville took the fifth spot on the list, while also taking the top spot for the highest population of Irish residents in the U.S.

As the city preps for its array of St. Paddy’s events including a 5K run and a parade, locals agree the best place to grab a festive drink is Quigley’s Irish Pub.

The bar dripping in Irish pride was designed, built and shipped over from Ireland.

It follows a mission to provide "craic," which is a Gaelic term that describes the feeling of being surrounded by good beer, food, music and people.