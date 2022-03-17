Slow-cooker Irish soda bread is the easiest recipe for St. Patrick's Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There's plenty to love about St. Patrick's Day, but few more enjoyable than a delicious slice of soda bread - with or without butter or the topping of your choice.

Here's an easy Irish soda bread recipe anyone can make. With just 15 minutes of prep time and 2 hours and 45 minutes in the slow cooker, you can have this St. Patrick's Day staple on your table with ease.

This recipe from Kraft Heinz makes 20 servings.

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 container (16 oz.) sour cream

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3-3/4 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup raisins

Instructions:

1. Mix egg, sour cream, butter, and sugar until blended.

2. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Add sour cream mixture and raisins; stir just until mixture forms a soft dough. Place on lightly floured board; knead 10 times or just until dough is smooth and no longer sticky. (Do not overmix.)

3. Shape dough into ball; place in 4-qt. slow cooker sprayed with cooking spray. Use a sharp knife to cut 1/4-inch-deep "x" on top of the dough. Cover with lid.

4. Cook on HIGH 2-3/4 to 3 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

5. Turn off the slow cooker; remove the lid. Let bread stand 10 min. Run a knife around the edge of the slow cooker to loosen bread; transfer bread to the wire rack. Cool slightly.

