Pressure-cooker bourbon BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches: Try the recipe

This simple recipe comes together with only 20 minutes of prep work and combines chicken thighs with sweet yellow onions, dill pickle chips, cheddar cheese and a pre-made bourbon BBQ sloppy Joe sauce to save you time.

Good luck not reaching for seconds.

Pressure Cooker Bourbon BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Makes 8 Servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

No-stick cooking spray of choice

3 tablespoons butter, divided

4 cups thinly sliced sweet yellow onion (2 medium onions)

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

½ teaspoon salt

1 can (15 oz each) Manwich Bourbon BBQ Sloppy Joe Sauce or sloppy Joe sauce of choice, divided

8 hamburger buns

8 slices (¾ oz each) smoked Cheddar cheese

Vlasic Ovals Hamburger Dill Chips or dill pickle chips of choice, for serving

Directions:

1. Spray electric multi-cooker pot with cooking spray. Select sauté function and add 1 tablespoon of butter and onions to the pot. Sauté 3 minutes, until tender, stirring occasionally. Place chicken in the pot, sprinkle with salt and pour ¾ cup Manwich sauce over the top.

2. Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high-pressure cook function and cook for 15 minutes. When time is up, turn off multi-cooker and do a quick release of the steam. Use a slotted spoon to remove cooked chicken and onions to a bowl, leaving all liquid in the pot.

3. Boil liquid using sauté function until reduced by half and thickened, about 5 minutes. Shred chicken and return chicken and onions to pot with remaining Manwich sauce. Cook and stir until chicken is well coated with sauce, about 5 minutes.

4. Heat broiler to high. Place remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a small microwave safe bowl and microwave 30 seconds, until melted. Brush cut side of buns with melted butter and place on a large baking sheet. Broil until golden brown and toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove top buns from pan. Place 1 slice of cheese on each bottom bun and broil until melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. To serve, build sandwiches with toasted buns, chicken and pickle slices. Serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by readyseteat.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

